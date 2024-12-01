The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of December 2, 2024

Communism and communist regimes across the globe have had dangerous and even deadly impacts on those subjected to live under them, suppressing political and personal freedom often through violence and persecution. Thanks to communism, over 100 million people worldwide have died and over 1.5 billion people have their human rights overlooked.

While the United States remains the beacon of freedom and democracy around the world, a threat to American values is rising in our classrooms in K-12 schools. Similar to Confucius Institutes on college campuses, Confucius Classrooms allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate American education and influence the development of our future generations.

Recently, we’ve seen a seriously concerning shift in the opinions of younger generations: 28 percent of Gen Z (born 1997 to 2012) have a favorable opinion of communism, compared to only six percent of Boomers and three percent of the Silent Generation; 18 percent of Gen Z think communism is fairer than capitalism; and 19 percent believe dictatorship is the best political system, compared to three percent of the Silent Generation.

Right now, over 500 K-12 schools in the United States have Confucius Classrooms spreading CCP propaganda promoting communism and erasing the truth about communist regimes and the atrocities they have committed — particularly schools in close proximity to military bases.

We cannot continue to allow foreign adversaries to influence or indoctrinate the future leader of our nation. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to counter malicious influence in our classrooms and tell the truth about communism to younger generations.

H.R. 5349, the Crucial Communism Teaching Act, sponsored by Rep. Maria Salazar, directs the the independent Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation to provide a civic education curriculum and educational materials for middle and high school students about the dangers of communism and totalitarianism, teaching how these systems are against American ideals and founding principles.

It is vital we ensure the preservation of our democracy by educating American youth on the dangers of communism — this bill will make sure our schools have the resources to do just that.