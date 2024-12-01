The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of December 2, 2024
Communism and communist regimes across the globe have had dangerous and even deadly impacts on those subjected to live under them, suppressing political and personal freedom often through violence and persecution. Thanks to communism, over 100 million people worldwide have died and over 1.5 billion people have their human rights overlooked.
While the United States remains the beacon of freedom and democracy around the world, a threat to American values is rising in our classrooms in K-12 schools. Similar to Confucius Institutes on college campuses, Confucius Classrooms allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate American education and influence the development of our future generations.
Recently, we’ve seen a seriously concerning shift in the opinions of younger generations: 28 percent of Gen Z (born 1997 to 2012) have a favorable opinion of communism, compared to only six percent of Boomers and three percent of the Silent Generation; 18 percent of Gen Z think communism is fairer than capitalism; and 19 percent believe dictatorship is the best political system, compared to three percent of the Silent Generation.
Right now, over 500 K-12 schools in the United States have Confucius Classrooms spreading CCP propaganda promoting communism and erasing the truth about communist regimes and the atrocities they have committed — particularly schools in close proximity to military bases.
We cannot continue to allow foreign adversaries to influence or indoctrinate the future leader of our nation. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to counter malicious influence in our classrooms and tell the truth about communism to younger generations.
H.R. 5349, the Crucial Communism Teaching Act, sponsored by Rep. Maria Salazar, directs the the independent Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation to provide a civic education curriculum and educational materials for middle and high school students about the dangers of communism and totalitarianism, teaching how these systems are against American ideals and founding principles.
It is vital we ensure the preservation of our democracy by educating American youth on the dangers of communism — this bill will make sure our schools have the resources to do just that.
Protecting Small Businesses from the Administrative State
The Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA) requires agencies creating a new rule or regulation to determine if that regulation will have an economic impact on small businesses, and if so, what that impact will be, what the alternatives are, and why it is justified. Additionally, the RFA allows small businesses a say in agency rulemaking by requiring agencies to notify the Small Business Administration’s Chief Counsel for Advocacy when the process begins, allowing them to comment on the rule.
Despite the good intentions of the RFA — which was last amended in 2010 — to protect small businesses from burdensome and unnecessary regulations, small businesses continue to pay higher and higher costs due to rules coming from the administrative state: in 2014, small businesses spent about five times as much per employee as medium-sized businesses to comply with federal regulation, while today, small businesses pay seven times as much per employee as medium-sized businesses to comply.
Unfortunately, many times, agencies ignore the RFA and disregard the impact their regulations will have on small businesses. The NFIB found that the SBA concluded federal agencies turned a blind eye to costs of regulations on small businesses or underestimated their economic impact in 75 percent of rulemakings.
Additionally, under the Biden-Harris Administration, federal agencies significantly increased the number of regulations impacting small businesses. In 2022, around half of the regulations imposed by the administrative state that affect small businesses required a regulatory flexibility analysis, and the other half still impacted small businesses but were below the threshold for a regulatory flexibility analysis.
Burdensome regulations and red-tape make it harder and more costly to start a business and achieve the American dream, and the harder it is to comply with federal regulations to start a new business, the fewer people will take on the task to see their ideas through. We must make sure the administrative state doesn’t harm American innovation, entrepreneurship, and competition.
Rep. Brad Finstad’s legislation, H.R. 7198, the Prove It Act of 2024, requires greater transparency from agencies on regulatory decisions that affect small businesses and empowers small businesses to petition the SBA to review proposed regulations and their economic impact by amending the Regulatory Flexibility Act, strengthening American innovation and putting small businesses before burdensome regulations.
House Republicans will always stand up for small businesses against federal bureaucrats.
