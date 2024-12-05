Patriotic Legends and Leaders Join America’s Future Celebration Of Champions For America at Mar-a-Lago Gala

Sold-Out Event Features Mel Gibson, NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, and Others.

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Future, Inc., the national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, is proud to announce that over 700 patriots, national celebrities, legends, and leaders will join in the spirit of patriotism at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 10, 2024, for America’s Future Champions For America Celebration Gala.Attending the sold-out event includes Mel Gibson, NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, and two of the nation’s leaders in the cause of freedom and liberty – Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock, both of whom will be presented with America’s Future Champion Leader awards. The evening is hosted by Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, USA, (Ret.), America’s Future Board Chair, and includes musical performances, award ceremonies, a poolside reception, dinner, and keynote remarks in the magnificent Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.“It is a privilege to welcome our esteemed guests—trailblazers, industry leaders, and citizen-patriots—to Mar-a-Lago for this important fundraising event. Together, we celebrate America and those who lead the way,” said Mary Flynn O’Neill, Executive Director. “A renewed passion for the promise of America is igniting across the nation. We are thrilled to play a role in revitalizing American greatness as we uphold our mission to preserve faith, family, and freedom for all.”Founded in 1946 as among the nation’s first nonprofits, America’s Future is on the frontline in helping score monumental legal victories in defense of our rights and the Constitution with its law and policy program. America’s Future prioritizes turning education into local action, helping to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and trafficking with its GET IN THE FIGHT campaign. The organization fearlessly takes on corrupt institutions by working closely with whistleblowers that garner national headlines to protect children, and it uses its platforms to advance American exceptionalism, patriotism, and civic responsibility with multiple books, publications, training initiatives, and multi-media learning tools.To learn more about America’s Future initiatives and activities, please visit www.AmericasFuture.net and follow America’s Future on your favorite social media platforms.ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net

Legal Disclaimer:

