usdx.money Secures $45m New Financing at $275m Valuation

usdx.money , a stablecoin infrastructure project, announced it has raised $45 million in the latest round of financing. The round puts the project's valuation at $275 million. Investors for this round include NGC, BAI Capital, Generative Ventures, and UOB Venture Management, with a portion of the investments made in the form of warrants. Its pre-existing investors are Dragonfly Capital and Jeneration Capital.

usdx.money aims to build the next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, with USDX as its first stablecoin product. After concluding a successful funding round, usdx.money is accelerating its ecosystem efforts for increased adoption of USDX, with a focus on:

USDX liquidity : bootstrapping USDX liquidity in leading DEXs, including Pancakeswap, Uniswap, Balancer, and Curve

: bootstrapping USDX liquidity in leading DEXs, including Pancakeswap, Uniswap, Balancer, and Curve DeFi integration : integrating USDX as collateral in various DeFi money market and perpetual protocols

: integrating USDX as collateral in various DeFi money market and perpetual protocols Innovative payout model : providing non-correlated dollar payouts for USDX users

: providing non-correlated dollar payouts for USDX users Stablecoin infrastructure : enabling other stablecoin issuers to leverage usdx.money infrastructure

: enabling other stablecoin issuers to leverage usdx.money infrastructure Payment rails: providing alternative payment service for the underserved population



usdx.money is a secure, decentralized, and bankless synthetic stablecoin issuer, dedicated to building the next generation of stablecoin infrastructure. By connecting decentralized finance (DeFi), centralized finance (CeFi), and traditional finance (TradFi), usdx.money provides efficient and stable financial solutions to meet the diverse needs of its users.

usdx.money is powered by Stables Labs and is committed to driving rapid growth in the stablecoin space through innovative technologies and proven solutions.

