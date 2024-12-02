Orderly Network Facilitates Solana Users to Trade Without Limits in Combined EVM Super-Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderly Network has launched its perps omnichain orderbook on Solana mainnet. The deployment enables Solana users to experience omnichain DeFi trading for the 1st time, with over 30 DEXs and 73 trading perps.

Orderly’s mainnet Solana launch marks the first time EVM and non-EVM orders have been combined into a single perps orderbook. Positioned in DeFi, Orderly is officially the first to integrate this two-chain super-ecosystem that totals over half a trillion dollars in market capitalization. Each respective chain’s token assets can now be leveraged directly for trading, without requiring bridging, wrapping, or side steps.

Despite robust spot trading volumes on Solana, the perps trading landscape must be served. Perps volume lags proportionally to that recorded on the leading EVM networks, with poor liquidity having been a significant impediment to broader adoption.

Orderly is a fully chain-agnostic solution that allows users to trade liquid perpetual swap markets in real time. Any time a trade is executed on Solana, Orderly’s engine layer routes the trade via the orderbook, where it is matched and then relayed to the settlement layer.

"For the first time, via Orderly, Solana users can connect seamlessly to trade memecoin perpetuals directly with EVM-focused participants across more than 30 integrated DEXes. All without the need for unnecessary complications like bridging or wrapping. This is how we unlock deep liquidity across all chains while increasing the bar for user experience and trading efficiency at speed. This is what we mean when we say we want anyone to be able to trade anything, anywhere,” says Ran Yi, Co-Founder of Orderly Network.

“The mainnet launch of Orderly on Solana is a milestone in delivering a true omnichain experience for perps traders and adds a missing piece of the puzzle in connecting Solana’s onchain landscape with EVM networks via a single unified orderbook. With Orderly now live on Solana, projects, developers, and traders can tap into a DeFi primitive that will power a broad range of dApps fueled by deep liquidity.”

Deployed across major EVM chains, including Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana, Orderly provides traders and DEXs with access to over 70 markets. Its deployment on the Solana mainnet will enable Solana traders to deposit assets and trade against counterparts on all Orderly-supported chains for the first time.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that’s open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

