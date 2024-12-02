Creator-Centric Triller: Sean Kim's Strategy for Social Platform Success

Los Angeles, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR) ("Triller Group" or "the Company") revealed a momentous milestone in its evolution by introducing the latest iteration of Triller. The app is poised to transform the digital realm for content creators, enthusiasts, and businesses. Following the recent announcement of Sean Kim, former Head of Product at TikTok, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Triller App and the Company’s Triller Platform Co. subsidiary, the company is committed to initiating the initial phase of rejuvenating its application in the first quarter of 2025.

A Comprehensive App Roadmap:

The next generation of Triller App is anchored by a three-phased roadmap aimed at maximizing the potential of the platform:

Phase 1: Reignition: Triller Group will revamp our app discovery experience and content ecosystem with exclusive content from top creators.

Triller Group will revamp our app discovery experience and content ecosystem with exclusive content from top creators. Phase 2: Empower Creator Ownership: Aligning with our mission, Triller Group aims to redefine industry standards by offering innovative ways for creations to get full control and ownership of their fan relationships.

Aligning with our mission, Triller Group aims to redefine industry standards by offering innovative ways for creations to get full control and ownership of their fan relationships. Phase 3: Monetization: Triller Group will launch new monetization opportunities for creators and brands with cutting-edge AI. Furthermore, they will have access to advanced marketing and analytics tools from Amplify.ai, Julius, and Fangage to fuel audience growth, engagement, and conversion.



The first phase of the app is on track to launch in Q1 2025, representing a pivotal milestone in the app’s journey toward delivering exclusive content and experiences.

“Our goal is clear: to make the Triller App the ultimate destination for creators, fans, and brands worldwide,” said Sean Kim, CEO of Triller App. “We are setting a new benchmark for digital engagement and reshaping how content, community, and commerce intersect.”

With exclusive content, new monetization opportunities with cutting-edge AI, and advanced marketing and analytics tools, Triller is set to solidify its position as a premiere platform for creators, fans, and brands. To drive this transformation, the Company is onboarding a team of seasoned industry leaders.

With a robust marketing campaign underway, Triller Group is prepared to announce its resurgence and reaffirm its leadership in digital entertainment. Emphasizing values of collaboration, innovation, and transparency, the company will provide further insights during its upcoming investor day this month, with more details set to follow shortly.

For more details, please visit our Investor Relations page at https://trillercorp.com/ir/.

About Triller Group Inc.



Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit www.triller.co .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. The Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit www.agba.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor & Media Relations:



Bethany Lai

ir@triller.co

investorrelations@triller.co

Breanne Fritcher

Breanne.fritcher@wachsman.com

