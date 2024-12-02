Wuliangye Joins Hands with "Global Panda Partners" to Promote Green Development

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 26, the Global Panda Partners 2024 with the theme of "Harmonious Coexistence Between Man and Nature" was held in Chengdu, China. Hosted by Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch, Xinhua News Agency News & Information Center, and China Wildlife Conservation Association, the conference gathered more than 380 experts and scholars from over 30 countries and regions, discussing such topics as ecological civilization, panda culture, and Chinese and foreign cultural tourism and sharing their insights on new explorations on a new future of green development and ecological progress.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As the "official strategic partner" and "exclusive Baijiu partner" of the conference, Wuliangye deeply engaged in all aspects, demonstrating the cultural value concept of "harmony, coexistence, beauty, and cooperation" to the world in the process of building ecological harmony and promoting civilization exchange and mutual learning.

Baijiu is a typical "regional ecological resource characteristic industry", and Baijiu brewing has extremely strict requirements on the natural ecological environment of the region. In the view of Zeng Congqin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Wuliangye Group, protecting the ecology is the foundation of Wuliangye's long-term and sustainable development.

As an outstanding representative of Chinese liquor culture, Wuliangye's brewing process is the crystallization of the wisdom of ancient Chinese people. From ancient brewing recipes to exquisite brewing techniques, it has been passed down from generation to generation, carrying thousands of years of Chinese cultural heritage. As a distilled liquor made from five types of grains, Wuliangye has established the brand proposition of "Harmony of Wuliangye", promoting the culture of "Harmony" and brewing a better life. The theme of the conference is "Harmonious Coexistence Between Man and Nature", which well aligns with the millennium-old concept of "Harmony" advocated by Wuliangye.

Wuliangye is well aware of the importance of nature for its own development. In its corporate development strategy, it always incorporates the concept of green development, and strives to protect the water quality of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River to the standard of producing Wuliangye liquor, while also making efforts to reduce carbon emissions, control pollution, and promote green growth.

As a leader in the Baijiu industry, Wuliangye took the lead in proposing to establish a "zero-carbon liquor enterprise" in the Baijiu brewing industry in 2021, which has attracted widespread attention. This persistent pursuit of green development is in line with the conference's advocacy for promoting ecological progress and low-carbon development. The duo uphold the same green concept and carry a common vision of "harmony", walking together in the same direction.

It is worth mentioning that during the event, the "More Than Pandas in Sichuan" tourism route was officially released, and Wuliangye Scenic Area was included in the "Yibin Ecotourism Route", becoming an important stop along this route.

On November 29, the guests participating in the "Global Panda Partner Sichuan Tour" came to Wuliangye "Ten-Mile Liquor City", a Chinese Baijiu ecological park and a national green factory in Yibin, to search for the green "password" in the flavor of Baijiu through visits, promotions, dialogues, and exchanges.

The relevant person from Wuliangye said that in the future, the company will continue to take ecology as the foundation, civilization as the wing, and fine liquor as the medium to make continuous efforts in green development and cultural exchange with firm cultural confidence and practical actions, and write a new chapter for Wuliangye's sustainable development, as well as for mutual understanding and cultural exchange among various civilizations.

Source: Wuliangye Group

Contact person: Ms. Hou, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.