Netcoins Trading Sees Record-Breaking Activity as Bitcoin Surges Toward $100,000 USD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , announces Netcoins is seeing record-breaking trading activity on its Canadian trading platform during November.

Netcoins trading volume exceeded $100m CAD in November, largely driven by Bitcoin price appreciation and a momentous shift to a positive crypto sentiment in the industry

Netcoins generated over $1,500,000 CAD in revenue during November, its second-highest month of the year, while Operating Costs are anticipated to be consistent with previous months of 2024

Bitcoin has seen sharp increases in price since the US elections, reaching $140,000 CAD / $99,000 USD in value. Several crypto assets are seeing major gains in the market, including XRP , SOL , ADA and HBAR

BIGG Digital Assets holds 100 Bitcoin on its Balance Sheet



“The crypto market has seen tremendous growth following the United States Presidential election. Bitcoin itself has seen a 40% rise in value since the election, and could potentially surpass $100,000 USD in value”, said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews. The trading volume for November has been over $100m CAD. Based on this volume, Netcoins has generated $1.5m CAD in revenue, a 240% increase over November 2023. We have seen growth in trading volumes, client registrations and assets under custody.”

“As we head toward the end of 2024, our team is working hard to deliver an upgraded version of our Web Application that will include Trading View and advanced metrics. We are setting the foundation for new products and services to be launched in 2025”, said Mr. Matthews. “We want to be the home for advanced retail trading and ensure our clients have all the information and tools they need to build their crypto investment portfolios.”

Full financial results for the period will be included in the Fiscal Q4 2024 figures, and released as part of our audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (N etcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( BlockchainGroup.io ), and TerraZero (T erraZero.com ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make Crypto trading easy. It has a robust product offering with over 50 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard, and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications, Direct Trade API, and OTC Trading Desk. For more information, please visit our website, www.Netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://TerraZero.com/ or contact hello@TerraZero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

