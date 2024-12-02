LifeVantage Unveils Lip Care Favorite Back for Cyber Monday

Holiday shopping made easier with a 3-pack of the fan-favorite lip oil

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company specializing in products designed to activate optimal health at the cellular level, is elevating lip care this holiday season by bringing back the exclusive TrueScience® TruePout Hydrating Lip Oil to the US market.





Caption: TrueScience® TruePout Hydrating Lip Oil, sold in a pack of three for Cyber Monday.

Available starting today and sold as a pack of three, this luxurious lip oil provides a practical yet indulgent solution for keeping lips smooth, glossy, and nourished throughout dry winter months. Infused with the subtle sweetness of French Vanilla and formulated with clean, plant-based ingredients, the lip oil is a perfect, giftable add-on to any order of activating products and is an essential addition to seasonal self-care routines.

Key Benefits

Hydration: Plant-based squalane moisturizes and restores softness.

Exfoliation: Pineapple extract gently exfoliates for silky-smooth lips.

Nourishment: Antioxidant-rich seed oils and fruit extracts deliver deep hydration and care.

Glossy Finish: Adds a subtle shine for a polished look.

Holiday/Cyber Monday 3-Pack Pricing

Consultant Price: $75.99

Subscription Price: $85.49

Retail Price: $94.99



The TrueScience® TruePout Hydrating Lip Oil will be available exclusively through US Consultants and on the LifeVantage website. Supplies are limited, and customers are encouraged to act quickly while supplies last to secure this holiday must-have.

Unwrap more about LifeVantage and our line of activating products this holiday season at www.lifevantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System™, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own sales business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.*

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a071def-daea-43a4-b098-9a43a529206f

