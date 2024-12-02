Altimmune to Present at the Cachexia Regulatory & Trials Update Workshop of the 17th International Conference of the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia & Wasting Disorders
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will present body composition data from the Phase 2 MOMENTUM trial of pemvidutide in the treatment of obesity and participate in a panel discussion at the Cachexia Regulatory & Trials Update Workshop of the 17th International Conference of the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia & Wasting Disorders in Washington, D.C.
Details for the panel discussion are as follows:
|Title:
|Muscle Wasting in Weight Loss Therapy
|Session:
|Treatment Approaches to Address Muscle Wasting in the Context of Obesity Therapy & Regulatory Issues
|Presenter:
|Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc.
|Date/Time:
|Friday, December 6, 2024 at 9:30 am ET
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
