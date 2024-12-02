Health-ISAC Announces Board Members

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( Health-ISAC ), the non-profit world-class, industry-led sharing organization that provides the global health sector with a trusted community for sharing cyber and physical security threats, released the results of its recent Board elections.

The Board of Directors reflects a diverse mix of stakeholders in various subsectors of the health industry. Board members serve in a voluntary capacity to provide strategic governance and direction for Health-ISAC’s community based upon their experience and expertise as security leaders in organizations within the Health sector.

“We welcome our new Board members and are pleased to have our returning incumbent members,” says Denise Anderson, Health-ISAC President and CEO. “I look forward to working with the Board to continue the success and growth of our vital global community.”

Newly elected Board Members:

Anthony Soules – VP and CISO, Amgen

Colleen McMahon – CISO, Viatris

Re-elected Board Members:

Tarik Rahmanovic – Director, Research & Active Measures and Emerging Technologies, AbbVie

Anahi Santiago – CISO, ChristianaCare

TJ Bean – CISO, HCA Healthcare

Roisin Suver – AVP, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Humana

Dirk de Wit – Head of Product Security, Phillips



The Board of Directors is as follows:

Tarik Rahmanovic – Director, Research & Active Measures and Emerging Technologies, AbbVie

Anthony Soules – VP and CISO, Amgen

Anahi Santiago – CISO, ChristianaCare

Scott T. Nichols – Global Product Security Leader, Danaher

Brad Carvellas – VP and CISO, The Guthrie Clinic

TJ Bean – CISO, HCA Healthcare

Gregory Barnes – CISO, Highmark Health

– CISO, Highmark Health Roisin Suver – AVP, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Humana

Nancy Brainerd – Senior Director, Product Security, Medtronic

– Senior Director, Product Security, Medtronic Terrence Rice – VP, IT Risk Management and CISO, Merck & Co.

Rishi Tripathi – CISO, Mount Sinai Health System

Dirk de Wit – Head of Product Security, Phillips

Sahan Fernando – CISO, Rady Children’s Hospital and Health Center

Dr. Hans-Martin von Stockhausen, Principal Key Expert Cybersecurity, Siemens Healthineers

Colleen McMahon – CISO, Viatris



The newly elected board will be installed at Health-ISAC’s 2024 Fall Americas Summit in Phoenix, Arizona December 2-6, 2024. Health-ISAC extends thanks and deep appreciation to outgoing Board member Brian Cincera, former CISO, Pfizer for his dedicated service to Health-ISAC as Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies, and proactively defend against threats every single day.

Please direct media inquiries to:

Julia Annaloro

Marketing and Communications Associate

contact@health-isac.org

+1 321-593-1470

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/health-isac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HealthISAC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.