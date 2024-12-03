CSols Inc. Launches Flexible Informatics Support for Labs

CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America Providing tailored solutions for your dynamic lab informatics landscape

Providing tailored solutions for your dynamic lab informatics landscape

The Concierge Program can be used creatively to solve discrete business problems when clients don't have a clear view of what their requirements or scope are.” — Alec Edgar, Delivery Manager

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics solutions provider in North America, announces the addition of a Concierge Program for select clients who want a dedicated laboratory informatics professional at their convenience. Clients do not need to have a specific project or statement of work (SOW) to take advantage of this service. Organizations can sign up for a dedicated bundle of hours per month to use as they see fit for integrations, enhancements, validation, data and analytics, or any of the other services CSols provides.

Through more than 20 years’ experience within the life science domain, working with systems, instruments, analytics, and validation, CSols has gained expertise in all areas of laboratory informatics. The addition of the Concierge Program supports the overall CSols mission to provide an end-to-end service suite for clients, with the added benefit of guaranteed timely access to a qualified informatics professional.

“The Concierge Program can be used for support and maintenance, and should be, because that is the immediate need we are solving. But it can also be used creatively to solve discrete business problems when clients don't have a clear view of what their requirements or scope are” says Alec Edgar, CSols Delivery Manager.

More information about the new Concierge Program can be found on the CSols website.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is recognized as the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America. We have earned and maintained a reputation for excellence in everything we do over more than two decades. Our team of informatics, domain, regulatory, data, and IT experts has evolved beyond the lab to provide informatics expertise to forward-thinking organizations in life sciences and other industries. As a truly independent firm, we provide objective guidance and tailored solutions through our holistic services of developing informatics and data strategy and implementing, integrating, enhancing, and validating informatics systems. For more information about CSols, visit www.csolsinc.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.