Automobile Antenna Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2033 at 4.5% CAGR | Laird Connectivity, Harada Industry, Fiamm

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automobile Antenna Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Antenna Type, by Location, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033."𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑 :The global automobile antenna market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $14.2 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A185038 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 :In December 2021, Molex acquired the core technology portfolio and IP rights of Keyssa Inc. to cater to the rise in demand for high-speed, broad-to-broad contactless connectivity.In September 2021, Ace Technologies Corp. announced a fully automated production line for shark fin antennas at its Nom Dong Campus in South Korea.In September 2021, TE connectivity signed a definitive agreement to acquire the antenna business of laird connectivity.In March 2021, Kathrein Solutions introduced a new item, the RRU 1400 reader, which was added to the IoT line-up of the business. The RRU 1400 makes it simple to employ IoT applications that require great performance and reliability.In March 2023, USI's planned acquisition to enhance automotive antenna capability signified a strategic move to strengthen its position in the automotive electronics market. By acquiring a company specializing in automotive antennas or relevant technology, USI aims to expand its product portfolio and technological capabilities in this sector.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥The aftermarket segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.The aftermarket segment is anticipated to be dominant in the automobile antenna market due to many vehicle owners seeking to upgrade their existing antennas to improve performance, such as enhancing reception for newer technologies such as 5G or adding capabilities for satellite radio and GPS. The aftermarket provides a wide range of advanced antenna options that cater to these needs.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞The on-glass antennas segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.The on-glass antennas segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the automobile antenna market due to large on-glass antennas integrated into the vehicle's glass surfaces, such as windshields or rear windows, making them nearly invisible. This integration preserves the sleek, modern design of vehicles, which is highly valued by both manufacturers and consumers. The unobtrusive nature of on-glass antennas contributes to a cleaner and more streamlined vehicle appearance.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automobile-antenna-market/purchase-options 𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The front windshield segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.The front windshield segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automobile antenna market due to front windshield offering a prime location for antennas to receive and transmit signals without significant obstruction. Its elevated and central position on the vehicle provides a clear line of sight for signals from satellites, radio towers, and other communication sources, enhancing overall signal quality and reliability.𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞The passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automobile antenna market due to passenger vehicles constituting the largest portion of global automobile production and sales. The sheer volume of passenger vehicles being manufactured and sold increases the demand for automotive antennas, thus driving market growth.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲The broadcasting antennas segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.The broadcasting antennas segment is anticipated to dominate in the automobile antenna market due to broadcasting antennas, particularly those for AM/FM radio, being standard in virtually all vehicles. This universal application ensures a consistently high demand across the global automotive market. Despite the rise of digital streaming services, traditional radio remains popular among consumers for its accessibility, variety of content, and free usage. This continued demand sustains the need for high-quality broadcasting antennas in vehicles.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the automobile antenna market by 2032 owing to a robust automotive industry, high consumer demand for connected vehicles, and a strong presence of leading antenna manufacturers and technology innovators.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A185038 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Laird ConnectivityHarada Industry Co., Ltd.Kathrein SETE ConnectivityHirschmann Car CommunicationYokowo Co., Ltd.Amphenol CorporationFiammSchaffner Holding AGShenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automobile antenna market. 