Threat Hunting Market Projected to Surpass US$ 12.92 Billion Forecast by 2034, Witnessing 14.5% CAGR Growth

A notable surge in online transactions, especially within e-commerce and banking, poses a rise in threats and is driving market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our threat hunting market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡'𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 " 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ," 2025-2034. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐎𝐈, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 3.35 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 12.92 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 14.5% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Threat hunting, also acknowledged as cyber threat hunting, is a dynamic perspective to recognizing formerly undivulged or continuing non-refined menaces within a firm's network. It is critical because modern menaces can surpass mechanized cybersecurity. Albeit mechanized security instruments and tier 1 and 2 security operation centre observers should be capable of handling approximately 80% of threats, one yet needs to be anxious about enduring 20%.There is also an involvement of modern menaces that can generate notable injury. Provided sufficient time and resources, they will burgle any framework and circumvent perception for up to 280 days on average. The surge in employee menaces, where workers or dependent persons purposely or unintentionally generate harm concentrate the requirement for more progressive menace discernment potential pushing the threat hunting market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Protection of Treasured Data: Treasured data involving intellectual property, financial documentation, consumer data, and personal recognition details is a foremost objective for cybercriminals. To fight these menaces, firms need progressive threat hunting solutions to carefully recognize and offset possible menaces that endanger these susceptible details. The escalating identification of the importance of motivated cybersecurity policy in corporate and government territory is boosting the demand for threat hunting market growth.Growing Cases of Cyber Threats: The growing cases of cyber menace and ambush have caused an escalated demand for threat hunting. The 2023 Annual Data Breach Report chronicled a 78% rise in 2023 as contrasted to 2022, rendering contemporary data for the ITRC and depicting a 72% surge from the former high in 2021.Strict Cybersecurity Directives: Governments are applying and administering stringent cybersecurity directives that need firms to foresightedly safeguard against cyber menaces and exhibit their capacity to inspect and answer to assaults. This escalates the demand for threat hunting solutions.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐊𝐞𝐭:• Capgemini• CrowdStrike• Cynet• Eviden• IBM• Kaspersky• Palo Alto Networks• Rapid 7• Sangfor• SecureWork• Solidworks• Trend Micro• Trustwave• Verizon• VMware𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The threat hunting market segmentation is based on deployment mode, offering, threat type, organization size, vertical, and region.• By vertical analysis, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment held the largest market share. This is due to it handling an extensive proportion of susceptible financial data, rendering it a leading objective for cybercriminals. To protect this data from violation and stealing, threat hunting solutions are important.• By deployment mode, the cloud segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to businesses swiftly acquiring cloud services due to their capacity to progress speedily, their adaptability, and their economy. With the relocation of more functions and data to the cloud, there is a crucial requirement for robust security measures.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the threat hunting market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the elevated existence of progressive and complex cyber-attacks. Cybercriminals and state-subsidized actors frequently aim at an assorted gamut of establishments such as businesses, government organizations, and important frameworks using progressive tactics to violate defenses and purloin susceptible data.Asia Pacific: Asia pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's notable digital alteration, recognized by the escalating absorption of digital technologies and online services, is fueling the regional market expansion.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the threat hunting market?The market size was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.92 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the threat hunting market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2025-2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which vertical led the market in 2024?The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) category dominated the market in 2024. 