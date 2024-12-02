TravelingWiki Collaborates For Third Consecutive Year with Romano’s Italian Restaurant to Support Denver Area Youth

For a Second Consecutive Year, Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter Supported This Effort on Facebook

TravelingWiki Collaborates For Third Consecutive Year with Romano’s Italian Restaurant (5666 S Windermere; Littleton) to Support Denver Youth during Dec. 2024

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of extensive work to deliver Special Needs resources globally and in individual communities, TravelingWiki Foundation announces its non-profit work for a third consecutive year in the Denver area to support youth during Holiday Season 2024.

On December 17, 2024, 20% of proceeds from any purchases at Romano’s Italian Restaurant at 5666 S Windermere St in Littleton, CO will be donated to support Special Needs via TravelingWiki Foundation if the patrons contemporaneously mention the desire for those proceeds to support this non-profit work. In addition, gifts brought to Romano’s will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities for youth staying in the local Ronald McDonald Houses near Denver area hospitals. More information is available at http://SupportingDenver.com,

This is the third consecutive year for these efforts. In 2022, Jonathan Sutter (TravelingWiki Foundation’s CEO) worked with various Denver area businesses to fundraise for gifts for hospitalized children (during Holiday Season 2022). During 2023, a fundraiser was held at Romano’s of Littleton to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver during Holiday Season 2023.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “Youth are a key demographic area of focus for our non-profit efforts. Especially during the holiday season, we want to find innovative and impactful ways to assist families in our community, and we deeply appreciate Romano’s Italian Restaurant agreeing once again to collaborate.”

More information about the fundraiser is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

