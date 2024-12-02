Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market Valued at $4.6+ Billion, Set for Rapid Growth Driven by Accelerated R&D Efforts

Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market growth analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of Chronic Hepatitis BChronic hepatitis B is a serious viral infection that leads to liver inflammation and can result in severe liver damage. The hepatitis B virus (HBV) primarily spreads through contaminated blood. Diagnosis involves several tests, including antibody tests, genotype tests, and viral load tests. Treatment options include antiviral drugs and immune modulators.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31523 Key Market Drivers• Increased Blood Transfusion Rates: The rise in blood transfusions necessitates mandatory hepatitis testing for blood banks, contributing to market growth.• Rising Infection Rates: An estimated 296 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B as of 2019, with 1.5 million new infections annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).• Advancements in Treatment: New product launches and approvals are enhancing treatment options for patients. For example, Gilead Sciences announced promising results for its entry inhibitor Hepcludex in treating chronic hepatitis delta virus infection.• Growing Diagnostic Centers: The increase in diagnostic facilities and stringent regulations for blood donations help in early detection and treatment of hepatitis B.Market SegmentationThe chronic hepatitis B market is segmented by:• Drug Class:• Antivirals: This segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead due to ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure.• Immune Modulators: Anticipated to grow significantly due to increased research and development activities.• Gender:• Males: This segment accounted for a larger market share due to higher prevalence rates among men.• Females: Expected growth as more female healthcare workers enter the field and healthcare spending increases.• Distribution Channel:• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies: This segment led the market in 2021, supported by government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure.• Online Providers: Anticipated significant growth driven by the increasing number of online pharmacies catering to a growing geriatric population.• Region:• North America: Held the largest market share in 2021, bolstered by a robust healthcare system and high incidence of chronic diseases.• Asia-Pacific: Projected to witness substantial growth due to rising infection rates and improving healthcare infrastructure.Key PlayersThe competitive landscape includes major players such as:• Gilead Sciences, Inc.• Biocon Inc.• Cipla Limited• Novartis AG• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited• Teva Pharmaceuticals• Viatris Inc.ConclusionThe chronic hepatitis B market is poised for steady growth over the coming years, driven by increased awareness, improved treatment options, and supportive healthcare policies. As research continues to advance, new therapies are likely to emerge, further enhancing patient outcomes and expanding market opportunities.This dynamic environment presents both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders involved in the management and treatment of chronic hepatitis B.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31523

