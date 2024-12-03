Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Key Growth Drivers, & Regional Analysis

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $119.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size has been consistently demonstrating strong growth in the last few years. It is expected to grow from $78.64 billion in 2023 to $85.05 billion in 2024, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. Key factors that can be attributed to the market growth in the historic period include a surge in home-based treatments, a rise in end-stage renal disease occurrences, increased healthcare reimbursements, and heightened involvement of nephrologists. The market's growth is also contributed to by a notable rise in patient preference for these dialysis methods.

What Will Drive The Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size in the Coming Years?

On the horizon, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is set for considerable growth. By 2028, it is anticipated that the market will peak at $119.91 billion, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 9.0%. The expansion during the forecast period can be accredited to the burgeoning cases of end-stage renal disease, an increased reliance on remote monitoring, and the proliferation of telehealth services. Additionally, the incorporation of automated peritoneal dialysis and a surge in patient-centered care are expected to drive the market robustly. Over the forecast period, various patterns are anticipated to spur market growth, including wearable dialysis devices, data analytics and AI, superior water quality management, innovative dialysis machines, and the progression of personalized dialysis regimens.

Get A Free Sample Of The Report For In-Depth Insights: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7246&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market?

A significant propeller of market growth is the escalating prevalence of kidney diseases. Kidney disorders constitute a heterogeneous group of conditions that deteriorate the kidney's structure and function. In advanced stages, chronic renal disease can result in dangerously high levels of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes in the body. In such situations, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis become vital treatment methods, assisting in the purification of blood using a dialysis machine and a designated filter known as an artificial kidney. For example, in 2021, around 15% of US adults, equivalent to approximately 37 million people, had chronic kidney diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's chronic kidney disease report. This demonstrates that the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market will be driven by the exponential growth in kidney diseases.

Purchase Your Copy Of The Report At A Discounted Price: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-global-market-report

Which Are The Market Leaders in the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Space?

Sizeable companies operating in this market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., DaVita Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medtronic plc, AngioDynamics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Rockwell Medical Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., NxStage Medical Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd., Outset Medical Inc., Medivators Inc., Medisystems Corporation, Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Toray Medical Co. Ltd., Medcomp, Medline Industries Inc., Atlantic Medical Supply Co. Inc., Dialife Group, Diaverum, Satellite Healthcare Inc., U.S. Renal Care Inc., American Renal Associates Holdings Inc., Rogosin Institute, Northwest Kidney Centers.

What Key Trends Are Defining The Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market?

Emerging trends such as technological advancements are revolutionizing the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry. Major market players are driven to attaining superior positions through the development of new pioneering solutions. For instance, in April 2022, Kuleana Technology, Inc., a Seattle-based start-up focused on enhancing renal replacement therapies, received the first dialysis funding from the National Kidney Foundation NKF Innovation Fund. Kuleana is developing a groundbreaking portable hemodialysis device that does not necessitate an external water supply or complex sorbents. This device, capable of dialyzing on-the-move, will be more competent than existing dialysis procedures by facilitating dialysis for millions of patients globally.

How Is The Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmented?

The market aligns under the following segments -

1 By Type: Hemodialysis, Short-Term Catheter, Chronic Catheter, Graft, Fistula, Peritoneal Dialysis

2 By Modality: Conventional, Daily Day Time, Night Time

3 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Home Dialysis

The Implications Of Regional Market Trends:

North America dominated as the largest region in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2023. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-group-typing-global-market-report

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-blood-management-global-market-report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.