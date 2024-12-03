Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $481.9 Billion By 2028

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The healthcare mobility solutions market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $481.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%.” — The Business Research Company

In the recent years, the healthcare mobility solutions market size has seen exponential growth. This trend is expected to continue, with the market projected to rise from $148.7 billion in 2023 to $187.39 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.0%. Enriched patient care, heightened productivity, increased care coordination, patient engagement, and improved electronic health record EHR accessibility were key drivers for the historic period growth.

What is the growth trajectory of the healthcare mobility solutions market?

The healthcare mobility solutions market is primed for an exponential surge in the coming years. It is anticipated to reach a staggering $481.98 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.6%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to various factors such as value-based care, interoperability, improvements in data privacy and security, expansion in telehealth, and preparedness for pandemics. The rising digitalization and the escalating use of smart devices in healthcare settings are major trends predicted to drive the market forward.

What drives healthcare mobility solutions market growth?

The increasing adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare sector is a significant driver propelling the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market. This transition to digital technologies has resulted in improved access to health information and revolutionized the hospital patient experience. Technologies falling under this umbrella are smartphone health apps, smartphone-connected devices, wearable and wireless devices, handheld imaging platforms, and tiny sensor-based technologies - all of which collectively form mobile health mHealth technologies. In turn, healthcare firms have been able to effectively manage their personnel, handle patient data, and maximize nursing activities through healthcare mobility solutions. The medical industry in the United States, for instance, is leveraging smart devices equipped with sensors for disease diagnosis. As per a report published by the National Library of Medicine in June 2023, the industry amounts to $143.6 billion, further noting an impressive cumulative annual growth rate of 16% over seven years.

Who are the key players in the healthcare mobility solutions market?

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., General Electric Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, Netsmart Technologies Inc., Datamation Systems, Pioneer Solution, emocha Mobile Health, MEDITECH Plc, GreatCall Inc., Pager Inc., Barcoding Inc., Onyx Ltd., AngelEye Health, ARGO Group, Eddy Co., Pluto Health Inc., Solutionize Global Ltd., 1uphealth Inc., Apple Inc., Medtronic Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major companies operating in the healthcare mobility solutions market.

What are the emerging trends in the healthcare mobility solutions market?

Major companies are developing new products such as wireless monitoring solutions to meet the ever-growing customer base and increase revenue, signifying a key trend in the healthcare mobility solutions market. Wireless monitoring solutions are advanced systems designed for remote and wireless data collection, transmission, and analysis from various sensors, devices, or equipment. Case in point, in March 2022, GE HealthCare, a multinational medical technology company based in the United States, announced the Food and Drug Administration FDA for its Portrait Mobile wireless and wearable monitoring solution.

To which segments does the healthcare mobility solutions market belong?

1 By Product type: Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, Enterprise mobility platforms, Other Product Types

2 By Applications: Enterprise Solutions, mHealth Applications, Other Applications

3 By End User: Payers, Providers, Hospitals, Laboratories, Patients, Other End-Users

What are some notable regional insights?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the healthcare mobility solutions market. However, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

