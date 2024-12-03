Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2024: Market Set To Grow At A Rate Of 11.7%

Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The healthcare fabrics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is the Estimated Growth and Market Size for the Healthcare Fabrics Industry in 2024?

The healthcare fabrics market size has indicated steady growth in recent years, expanding from $20.65 billion in 2023 to an expected $22.89 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. Growth in the historical period can be largely attributed to increased focus on infection control, patient comfort, increased durability and longevity, barrier properties, and cost-efficiency.

What Can We Expect From The Healthcare Fabrics Market Moving Forward?

Predicted growth patterns for the healthcare fabrics market suggest rapid acceleration. The market is set to expand to $35.64 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%. This significant growth during the forecast period can be linked to infection prevention and control, aging population's healthcare demands, sustainable production practices, the adaptation of healthcare to telehealth environments, and regulatory updates.

Who Are the Key Players in the Healthcare Fabrics Market?

Major companies driving innovation in the healthcare fabrics market include Knoll Inc., Brentano Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Advanced Fabrics, Carnegie Fabrics LLC, Herculite Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Eximus Corporation, Herman Miller Inc., Standard Textile Co Inc., ARC Document Solutions Inc., Fabrico Cleaning Solutions Private Ltd., Bally Ribbon Mills, Precision Fabric Group Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Eastex Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Shawmut Corporation, Atex Technologies Inc., Designtex International Llp, Maharam Fabric Corporation, Getinge AB, Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ, Precision Fabrics Group Inc., DuPont Protection Solutions, and Seiren Co. Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends in the Healthcare Fabrics Industry?

Conscious trends towards sustainable and antimicrobial fabrics are becoming more apparent in the healthcare fabric sector. A demand for increased hygiene has surged amidst growing awareness amongst consumers, leading to a consequential surge in demand for antimicrobial textiles and healthcare fabrics. These types of textiles are used for numerous purposes including bedding, clothing, surgical gowns, cloth wipes, diapers, among others. Government initiatives are playing a crucial role in this market shift, with efforts to raise awareness about hygiene among consumers gaining traction worldwide.

How Is the Healthcare Fabrics Market Segmented?

The healthcare fabrics market in this report is divided into the following segments:

1 By Raw Material: Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide

2 By Fabric Type: Non-woven, Woven, Knitted

3 By Application: Dressing Products, Clothing, Hygiene Products, Wall Coverings, Privacy Curtains, Bedding And Blankets, Other Applications

Which Regions Dominate the Healthcare Fabrics Market?

In 2023, Europe emerged as the largest region in the healthcare fabrics market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The full report includes comprehensive data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

