Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market Forecast to Reach $48.08 Billion By 2028 With 13.9 % Annual Growth

Healthcare Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The healthcare consulting services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $48.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.” — The Business Research Company

How Have Healthcare Consulting Services Been Faring In Recent Years?

The healthcare consulting services market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $25.09 billion in 2023 to $28.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, healthcare reform, cost containment, increased population health management, telehealth integration.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Healthcare Consulting Services Market?

The healthcare consulting services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will expand to a significant $48.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to value-based care expansion, healthcare consumerism, data privacy and compliance, pandemic preparedness, healthcare equity.

Who Are The Key industry Players In The Healthcare Consulting Services Market?

Major companies operating in the healthcare consulting services market include Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC, Bain & Company Inc., Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Consulting LLP, Ernst and Young Global Limited, FTI Consulting, Huron Consulting Group Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., McKinsey and Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Accenture PLC., Advisory Board Company, Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, Avalere Health LLC, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare Inc., Chartis Group, ECG Management Consultants, Health Catalyst Inc., Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler., L.E.K. Consulting, Leidos Holdings Inc., McBee Associates Inc., Navigant Technologies Private Limited, NaviHealth, Nordic Consulting, Optum Inc., Pivot Point Consulting, Stax Inc., The Chartis Group, Vynamic LLC

What's Driving The Growth Of The Healthcare Consulting Services Market?

The rapid adoption of digitalization in healthcare is significantly contributing to the growth of the healthcare consulting services market. Digitalization is the process of using digital technologies to change a business model and provide value-producing opportunities, and improve technology. Digitalization of healthcare provides public health data collection and disease monitoring and surveillance, which helps healthcare consulting providers with professional guidance regarding diseases.

For instance, in September 2022, according to the American Medical Association, a US-based physicians and medical students' professional association and advocacy group, the use of tele-visits/virtual visits by physicians increased from 14% in 2016 to 80% in 2022, while the use of remote monitoring equipment increased from 12% in 2016 to 30% in 2022. Therefore, the rapid adoption of digitalization is driving the growth of the healthcare consulting services market.

Digital Transformation In Healthcare Consulting: Emerging Trends

Technology advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare consulting services market. Major companies operating in the healthcare consulting services sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Harman International Industries, a US-based audio electronics company, announced its Digital Transformation Solutions DTS division has been recognized as an Amazon Web Services AWS Healthcare Consulting Competency Partner. Harman continues to assist global healthcare companies in modernizing treatment, improving patient outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and realizing the promise of healthcare data. With deep technical expertise, substantial healthcare expertise, proven resources and accelerators, and considerable AWS experience, Harman assists in the execution of a ‘cloud-first’ approach to realizing comprehensive cloud value.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The healthcare consulting services market covered in this report is segmented as follows –

1 By Components: Software, Hardware, Services

2 By Operations: Operational Management, Financial, Clinical

3 By End User: Government Bodies, Healthcare Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Other End Users

Regional and Geographic Insights Into The Market

North America was the largest region in the healthcare consulting services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare consulting services market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

