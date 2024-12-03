Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024: Notable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The healthcare claims management solutions market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Present market Size of the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Global Market?

In recent years, the healthcare claims management solutions market size has shown a robust growth trend. In 2023, the value of the industry was $15.32 billion, and by 2024, this number is expected to climb to $16.34 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. Factors attributing to this historic period growth involve the rising healthcare cost, regulatory compliance demands, the shift towards paperless claims processing, improved accuracy, and an increased trend of provider-payer collaboration.

What Will the Future Hold for the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market?

Looking ahead, the healthcare claims management solutions market promises robust growth. The market size is expected to surge to $21.24 billion by 2028, representing a strong CAGR of 6.8%. This future growth can be credited to the proliferation of telehealth, an increased focus on value-based care, advancements in interoperability, improvements in cybersecurity, and pandemic preparedness. Future trends set to shape the forecast period include the adoption of blockchain for claims processing, AI-powered claims analytics, predictive analytics for fraud detection, mobile claims submissions, and automated claim adjudications.

Unlocking Market Growth: The Rapid Increase in the Ageing Population

A significant development triggering the growth of the healthcare claims management solutions market is the accelerating increase in the ageing population. This demographic refers to individuals aged 65 and over, who are particularly in need of healthcare claims to expedite the payment lifecycle. The ease and accessibility of healthcare claim management solutions make them an attractive choice for this demographic, thereby fueling demand. For example, the World Health Organization revealed in October 2022 that by 2030, 1 in 6 individuals globally would be aged 60 and older. This figure is expected to rise to 2.1 billion by 2050. Accordingly, the expanding ageing population drives the healthcare claims management market, setting an exciting progression path moving forward.

Key Industry Players Leading Market Progress

The leading companies operating in the healthcare claims management solutions market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth, McKesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Oracle Corporation, Alpha II LLC, Dell Inc., Availity Co., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, eClinicalWorks, EmblemHealth Co., Emdeon Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Inovalon Co., InstaMed Co., Kareo Co., NaviNet Inc., NTT Data Services, Optum Inc., Provation Medical, NetApp Co., SSI Group LLC, The SSI Group, Cognizant Technology Ltd., TruBridge Co., Waystar Co., and ZirMed Inc.

Emerging Trends: Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Healthcare

The healthcare claims management solutions market is witnessing a surge of technological advancements, offering innovative and better treatments for patients. Industry-leading companies are vying for a competitive edge in the market through such novel technologies. In January 2022, Treatment.com International Inc., a US-based healthcare software solutions provider including healthcare claims management, launched their doctor-built digital health app, Treatment Digital Health App. This state-of-the-art app uses AI software to offer highly accurate user health insights, complete with diagnoses and customized treatment.

Strategic Market Segmentation

The healthcare claims management solutions market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3 By End-User: Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Overview of Global Market Growth & Opportunities

In 2023, North America took center stage as the largest region in the healthcare claim management solutions market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions encompassed in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

