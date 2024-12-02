Sample Preparation Market is Poised to Register CAGR of 6.4% by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The market has experienced a significant surge in revenue, a trend largely attributed to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westford, USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Sample Preparation Market share will reach a value of USD 11446.67 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The sample preparation market growth will develop primarily due to the constantly increasing technological developments in specimen collection and preparation. Improvements in automation, more effective methods of sampling extraction, and enhanced abilities in data analysis have been making procedures easier, reducing errors, and increasing throughput. These developments propel the growth of the sample preparation industry by enabling faster, more accurate findings, which are very critical in research, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries.

Request your free sample PDF of the report today: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/sample-preparation-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Sample Preparation Market"

Pages – 157

Tables – 63

Figures – 75

Sample Preparation Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 6968.61 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 11446.67 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technique, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Technological advancements drive sample preparation growth Key Market Opportunities Development of Miniaturized Solutions Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for High-Quality Testing

Sample Preparation Market Segmental Analysis

The global sample preparation market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application, end user and region.

By product, the market is segmented into workstations/systems, consumables, and accessories.

By technique, the market is segmented into solid phase extraction, liquid-liquid extraction, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, epigenomics and epigenetics, and others.

By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and environmental testing laboratories.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Consumables Segment Drives Market Growth with Recurring Demand

With a 61.99% market share in 2024, the consumables category led the market and is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Unlike instruments, consumables can be more reliable over time in their usage and being less influenced by market and industrial cycles' seasonal variations. For instance, consumables sales for PacBio surged by 22.16% from USD 10.4 million to USD 12.7 million in May 2022, according to the company, making them more favorable for sectoral development.

Solid-Phase Extraction Growth Driven by Automation in Multiple Industries

Throughout the anticipated period, a sizeable portion of revenue came from the solid-phase extraction sector. The development of methods in a number of industries, including food and the environment, is probably going to have an effect on the growth of the market as a whole. For example, Waters Corporation stated in October 2022 that it will be releasing the Extraction+ linked device, which can automate the processing of biological, environmental, forensic, and food specimens using solid phase extraction. The solution removes the need for a pipette and sample extraction by hand.

For a tailored report, contact us to request a free customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/sample-preparation-market

North America Leads Sample Preparation Market Driven by Strong Industry Presence

With a 41.21% market share in 2024, the North American sample preparation industry has taken the lead globally. The existence of reputable buyers and providers of sample preparation solutions in the area is a crucial component of the highest market share. As a result, the delivery process from supplier to customer is accelerated at a low cost. Additionally, government and private investors are making finances more accessible and available, which helps new businesses enter the market.

Sample Preparation Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Testing

Rising Research Activities

Growing Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries





Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Systems

Limited Integration with Existing Systems

Lack of Skilled Labor





Key Players Operating Within the Sample Preparation Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Waters Corporation (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Gilson, Inc. (USA)

Restek Corporation (USA)

Zymo Research Corporation (USA)

BioMérieux SA (France)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Agilent Technologies (USA)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (USA)

Waters Corporation (USA)

Purchase now to gain valuable insights and stay informed: https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/sample-preparation-market

Key Questions Covered in the Global Sample Preparation Market Report

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the major strategies adopted by key players?

Which region accounted for the largest sample preparation market share in 2023?

What are the key trends of the market?

What is the forecast period of the market report?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for high-quality testing, growing biotechnology & pharmaceuticals industries), restraints (high costs of advanced systems, limited integration with existing systems) opportunities (development of miniaturized solutions), and challenges (integration with evolving technologies) influencing the growth of the sample preparation market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the sample preparation market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the sample preparation market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the sample preparation market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the sample preparation market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





To read the full report, please visit: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/sample-preparation-market

Related Reports:

Human Microbiome Market Set to Grow at 31.80% CAGR Through 2031

Artificial Organs Market Set to Grow at 7.68% CAGR Through 2031

Transradial Access Devices Market Set to Grow at 7.81% CAGR Through 2031

Protein A Resin Market Set to Grow at 9.81% CAGR Through 2031

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Set to Grow at 39.80% CAGR Through 2031

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.