December 2, 2024 Gatchalian wants to probe revenue erosion due to smuggling of excisable products Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking to investigate revenue erosion due to smuggling of excisable products, including vape and cigarettes. "Despite the efforts of various government agencies, illicit trade and smuggling of excisable products remain rampant across the country. And because of its far-reaching effect, it is imperative for the government to re-evaluate its approach in combating smuggling and illicit trade in the country," emphasized Gatchalian as he filed proposed Senate Resolution 1243. According to the Department of Finance (DOF), the government is losing P52 billion annually in potential revenue from smuggling of vape and tobacco products. Of the amount, the government incurred P35 billion in lost revenues due to smuggling of tobacco products and P17 million due to smuggling of vape products. In early November, the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (PNP-CIDG) confiscated P2.4 billion worth of counterfeit cigarettes and smuggled equipment. Last September, it was reported that Hong Kong Customs authorities intercepted USD18 million worth of smuggled wine bound for the Philippines. From October 2023 to August 2024, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) confiscated P6.5 billion worth of smuggled vape products. At the Philippine Vape Festival Compliance Summit held in August this year, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) also confiscated more than 5,000 illicit vape products even though the event was supposed to be an avenue for discussion about current regulation and policy changes pertaining to the industry. Further, the BIR also confiscated 390,000 liters of ethyl alcohol for non-payment of excise taxes amounting to more than P700 million in July this year. "It is important to note that smuggling and illicit trade are not victimless crimes. Aside from reducing government revenues, they also undermine the rule of law, fuel corruption, impair the competitiveness of legitimate businesses while becoming a major source of income for organized crime groups, and taint the reputation of our country in the global scene," Gatchalian said. "Kailangan nang matuldukan ang smuggling ng mga excisable products na dapat sana'y pinagkakakitaan ng gobyerno dahil malaking kabawasan ito sa pondo na dapat ay nakalaan sa mga proyekto na makakatulong sa ating mga mahihirap na kababayan," he concluded. Gatchalian nais imbestigahan ang pagbaba ng kita ng gobyerno dahil sa smuggling ng excisable products Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng resolusyon na naglalayong imbestigahan ang pagbaba ng kita ng gobyerno dahil sa smuggling ng mga produktong pinapatawan ng excise tax, kabilang na ang vape at sigarilyo. "Sa kabila ng pagsisikap ng iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, nananatiling talamak sa buong bansa ang smuggling ng mga produktong may excise tax. At dahil sa napakalawak na epekto nito, kinakailangan na muling suriin ng gobyerno ang diskarte nito upang labanan ang smuggling at mga bawal na kalakal sa bansa," pagdidiin ni Gatchalian sa inihain niyang Senate Resolution 1243. Ayon sa Department of Finance (DOF), ang gobyerno ay nawawalan ng potensyal na kitang P52 bilyon taun-taon dahil sa smuggling ng vape at tobacco products. Mula sa halagang ito, P35 bilyon ang nawawalang kita dahil sa smuggling ng tobacco products at P17 milyon dahil sa smuggling ng vape products. Sa unang bahagi ng Nobyembre, nakumpiska ng Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (PNP-CIDG) ang P2.4 bilyong halaga ng mga pekeng sigarilyo at smuggled na kagamitan. Noong Setyembre, iniulat na naharang ng mga awtoridad ng Hong Kong Customs ang USD18 milyon na halaga ng smuggled na alak na patungo sana sa Pilipinas. Mula Oktubre 2023 hanggang Agosto 2024, nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang P6.5 bilyong halaga ng mga smuggled na produkto ng vape. Sa Philippine Vape Festival Compliance Summit na ginanap noong Agosto ngayong taon, nakumpiska din ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ang mahigit 5,000 ipinagbabawal na produkto ng vape kahit na ang naturang okasyon ay para sana sa isang talakayan tungkol sa mga pagbabago sa regulasyon at patakaran na nauukol sa industriya. Bukod dito, nakumpiska rin ng BIR ang 390,000 litro ng ethyl alcohol dahil sa hindi pagbabayad ng excise taxes na umaabot sa mahigit P700 milyon noong Hulyo ngayong taon. "Mahalagang tandaan na ang smuggling at illicit trade ay mga gawain na nagiging salot sa maraming tao. Bukod sa nababawasan na ang kita ng gobyerno, ang smuggling at illicit trade ay sumisira din sa tuntunin ng batas, nagpapalakas ng katiwalian, nakakapinsala sa pagiging competitive ng mga lehitimong negosyo habang nagiging pangunahing pinagkukunan ng kita ng mga organized crime groups, na sumisira sa reputasyon ng Pilipinas sa ibang bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Kailangan nang matuldukan ang smuggling ng mga excisable products na dapat sana'y pinagkakakitaan ng gobyerno dahil malaking kabawasan ito sa pondo na dapat ay nakalaan sa mga proyektong makakatulong sa ating mga mahihirap na kababayan," pagtatapos niya.

