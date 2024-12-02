Aerospace DC-DC Converter Market Size to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2033: Vicor Corporation, SynQor, Inc.

Allied Market Research - Logo

Rising demand for advanced avionics, satellite communications, and UAVs, all needing efficient power conversion, is driving market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the aerospace DC-DC converter market size was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $20.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2033.The Aerospace DC-DC Converter market is influenced by a combination of drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs) . Key drivers include the growing demand for advanced avionics systems, satellite communications, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), all of which require reliable and efficient power conversion solutions. Additionally, the push towards more electric aircraft (MEA) to reduce dependency on hydraulic and pneumatic systems enhances the need for sophisticated DC-DC converters to ensure optimal power distribution and weight savings.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 276 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324580 However, the market faces restraints such as stringent regulatory standards, high development and certification costs, and the need for robust performance in extreme environmental conditions. On the opportunity front, advancements in semiconductor technologies, such as GaN and SiC power devices, offer significant potential for improving the efficiency, size, and weight of DC-DC converters. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainability and the reduction of carbon footprints in the aerospace sector opens avenues for innovation in energy-efficient power management solutions, driving future growth in the Aerospace DC-DC Converter market.Segment HighlightsBy type, the boost type segment dominated the market in 2023. Boost type converters are favored for their ability to efficiently increase voltage levels, which is essential in many aerospace applications. Meanwhile, buck type converters are expected to grow at a significant rate. This is due to increasing demand for power-efficient solutions in various aerospace systems and the ongoing trend toward miniaturization and higher efficiency in electronic components.By application, the airplane segment dominated the market in 2023 in terms of market share. This is due to the extensive use of DC-DC converters in various critical systems within aircraft, such as avionics, in-flight entertainment systems, and power distribution systems. Meanwhile, the satellite segment is expected to experience significant growth. The growth in the satellite segment is driven by the increasing demand for satellite communication, earth observation, and the proliferation of small satellites and CubeSats, which require reliable and efficient power conversion solutions.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-dc-dc-converter-market/purchase-options Regional OutlookBy region, North America dominated the market in 2023 due to its well-established aerospace industry, significant defense spending, and presence of major aerospace companies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate driven by increasing investments in aerospace and defense sectors, expanding commercial aviation market, and rising demand for advanced electronic systems in aircraft from emerging economies such as China and India.Major Industry Players: -Vicor Corporation (U.S.)TDK Corporation (Japan)XP Power (UK)Crane Aerospace & Electronics (U.S.)Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (U.S.)SynQor, Inc. (U.S.)Gaia Converter (France)The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aerospace DC-DC converter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launch, and collaboration strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324580 Recent Developments:In June 2024, Airbus collaborated with European semiconductor manufacturer Infineon to integrate highly efficient DC-DC converters into its latest satellite platforms. This partnership aims to enhance the power management capabilities of Airbus's space systems, making them more reliable and efficient in orbit.In May 2024, China's AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China) successfully tested a new DC-DC converter for use in its stealth fighter jets. The new converter promises higher power density and improved thermal management, crucial for maintaining performance in high-stress environments.In March 2020, Vicor Corporation launched the DCM5614, a high-power density isolated DC-DC converter specifically designed for aerospace and defense applications. This product offers up to 1.2 kW of power in a compact package, making it ideal for space-constrained environments. The converter also features high efficiency and reliability, crucial for critical aerospace systems.In 2024, XP launched the QHL series DC-DC converters. The converters provide high efficiency and reliability, supporting a wide range of input voltages and offering protections like overvoltage, overcurrent, and thermal shutdown, essential for mission-critical aerospace systems.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-dc-dc-converter-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.