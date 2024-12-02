From USD 7.05 Billion in 2020 to USD 16.22 Billion in 2028 : Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Growth Insights

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Application, Technology, Vehicle Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 & 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 :The global automotive camera & camera module market valued $7,048.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $16,223.8 million in 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.9%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/895 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Aptiv PLC,Veoneer Inc.,Continental AG,DENSO Corporation,Ficosa Internacional SA,Magna International Inc.,Intel Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH,ZF Friedrichshafen AG,Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.Valeo.In terms of revenue, North America leads the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The rise in demand for autonomous vehicles across North America fosters the growth of automotive camera & camera module in the North American region. U.S. dominated the automotive camera & camera module market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Automotive cameras & camera modules are increasingly being used to enhance road safety in major North American economies.By technology, the automotive cameras & camera modules market is categorized into digital, thermal, and infrared. The digital segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the rise in government regulations mandating the installation of rearview camera in developed economies. Increased demand for added convenience such as low light visibility, pedestrian monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, in luxury vehicles segment has increased the adoption rate of infrared cameras by automotive manufacturers.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-camera-and-camera-module-market/purchase-options By application, the automotive cameras & camera modules market is segregated into park assist and ADAS. In 2020, the park assist segment dominated the application segment, owing to cheaper cost and increased adoption of camera systems in the automotive industry. The rise in safety concerns in the automotive industry propels the growth of the ADAS segment. Moreover, the rise in demand for autonomous driving capabilities by the fleet owners also boosts the growth of the ADAS segment during the forecast timeframe.Factors such as increase in demand for autonomous vehicles, rise in demand for safety application by automotive customers and government legislation and regulations mandating the installation of cameras in vehicles accelerate the growth of the automotive camera & camera module market. However, the fluctuating price of raw materials used in manufacturing automotive camera and software failures associated with automotive camera are the factors, which hamper the growth of the automotive camera & camera module market. Conversely, implementation of cameras as an alternative surround view system and increase in the number of traffic accidents are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the automotive camera & camera module market.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :COVID impact on the automotive camera & camera market is unpredictable and is expected to remain restricted till the second quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of the virus. Consequently, several organizations started work from home programs as safety measures. This led to sudden decrease in demand for automobiles across the world.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply-chain as several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations.The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge supply-demand issues globally.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/895 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By type, the multi view system segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By duration of application, the ADAS segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By technology, the infrared segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle type, the electric vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By distribution channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Smart Fleet Management MarketFolding Bikes MarketEurope Road Freight Transportation MarketElectric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.