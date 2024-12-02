Smart Sensor Market Set to Skyrocket: Key Insights for Transportation and Aerospace Players

Smart Sensor Market is Expected to Reach $15,840 Million, Globally, by 2023

The smart sensor market is driven by the increasing adoption of IoT, rising demand for electronics, & integration in vehicles, with applications spanning cities, grids, & energy-efficient environments” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smart Sensor Market -Transportation System Infrastructure & Aerospace Industries Report published by Allied Market Research, states that the Smart Sensor Market- Transportation System Infrastructure & Aerospace Industries market size is expected to reach $15,840 million in 2023 from $4,805million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2017 to 2023.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2106 The demand for smart sensors is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period due to various factors such as robust growth in the automobile sector, inclination of society towards IoT, the development of smart cities, and the rise in security threats. However, high deployment costs and lack of privacy restrain the market growth.Based on sensor type, the market is classified into image sensors, touch sensors, motion sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, and position sensors. The Position sensor segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2016, accounting for $1,199 million. This segment is expected to reach $4,321 by 2023, registering the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2017 to 2023.The end-user segment is divided into transportation system infrastructure and aerospace industry. Transportation system infrastructure is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. However, the aerospace industry segment is expected to generate the highest revenue of $8,268 million by 2023.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2106 Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the maximum revenue contributor, with $1,565 in 2016, closely followed by Europe at $1,460 million for the same year. The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9% to garner $4,706 million by 2023.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 & 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- The Position sensor segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2016, accounting for $1,199 million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2017 to 2023.- The aerospace industry segment is expected to generate the highest revenue of $8,268 million by 2023.- The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9% to garner $4,706 million by 2023.The major companies profiled in the report include 𝑨𝑩𝑩 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒑, 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒈 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑬𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑷𝒍𝒄, 𝑬𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕, 𝑰𝒏𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑨𝑮, 𝑵𝑿𝑷 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝑵.𝑽., 𝑹𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒂𝒔 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑺𝒊𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒔 𝑨𝑮, 𝑺𝑻𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒀𝒐𝒌𝒐𝒈𝒂𝒘𝒂 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2106 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use various tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

