Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach $2.56 Billion by 2027, Reports AMR

A heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is used to control the internal temperature of the vehicle cabin.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market generated $1.15 billion in 2010, and is projected to reach $2.56 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.04% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13126 In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The rise in adoption of HVAC systems by transportation companies to augment customer experience is set to propel the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. U.S. dominated the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. HVAC systems are increasingly being used to provide safe and comfortable cabin experience for the drivers in major North American economies.HVAC systems are being used by truck and bus fleet owners to provide a safe and comfortable journey to its drivers and passengers. In addition, heavy commercial vehicle operators are upgrading their vehicles due to the increased demand for luxury and safety automotive technologies across the world . The automatic HVAC systems are the most preferred category by heavy commercial vehicle owner and the segment is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the regulations and laws being implemented by governments across the world to increase vehicle safety.The heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is analyzed across vehicle type, type, sales channel, input, and region. Based on vehicle type, the trucks segment captured the largest share in 2010, accounting for over two-fifths of the global market and would continue with its leadership status through 2027. However, the intercity buses segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13126 Based on type, the automatic segment was the largest market in 2010, grabbing more than half of the global market share and would lead the trail through 2027. The same is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific captured the largest market share of more than one-third in 2010 and would witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 7.80% by 2027.The key players of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market explored in the report include Coachair Pty Ltd., Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Grayson Thermal Systems, Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd., Internacional Hispacold Sa, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Konvekta AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mobile Climate Control, Inc., ProAir LLC, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt. Ltd., Subros Limited, SUTRAK Corporation, Trane Technologies PLC, TransACNR, Valeo, and Webasto Group.Factors such as increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles, development of Intelligent Transport System and increase in demand for electric buses accelerate the growth of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. However, high installation and maintenance cost hamper the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. Conversely, development of eco-friendly refrigerants, increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations, and augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. Moreover, the fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive HVAC systems and adverse effect of HVAC systems on a range of the automobile are the challenging factors for the growth of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/heavy-commercial-vehicle-hvac-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By vehicle type, the intercity buses segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By type, the automatic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future By sales channel, the Original Equipment Manufacturers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near futureBy input, the electric powered HVAC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near futureBy region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-transceivers-market - Automotive Transceivers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Protocol, Application and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-hypervisor-market-A11740 - Automotive Hypervisor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, Type, Level of Automation and Vehicle Class : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-power-electronics-market - Automotive Power Electronics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Device, by Application, by Drive Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 