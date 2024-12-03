Global Liquid Feed Market Forecast to Reach $4.52 Billion By 2028 With 3.2% Annual Growth

Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The liquid feed market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

The liquid feed market has experienced steady growth in recent years, expanding from $3.86 billion in 2023 to an expected $3.99 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This growth has been driven by rising demand for high-quality livestock and poultry products, the convenience of liquid feed in animal nutrition, growing concerns for animal health and welfare, improved feed conversion efficiency, and the availability of nutrient-rich liquid feed ingredients.

How Big Is the Global Liquid Feed Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is projected to experience steady growth, reaching $4.52 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. This growth will be driven by advancements in precision livestock farming, adoption of eco-friendly feeding practices, expansion in aquaculture and specialty livestock segments, increased R&D investments, and regulatory support for quality standards. Key trends include customized formulations for various species, use of functional additives, integration of probiotics and prebiotics, fortification with essential nutrients, utilization of by-products, and enzyme applications for improved digestibility.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Liquid Feed Market?

The increasing demand for meat and meat products is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Meat, derived from animals such as chickens, sheep, pigs, and cattle, is often consumed alongside other foods, with liquid feed enhancing its quality. For example, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that global meat consumption is projected to reach 45.3 kg per capita by 2030. This growing demand for meat and meat products is expected to boost the market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Liquid Feed Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market include Agridyne LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bundaberg Molasses, Cargill Inc., Cattle-Lac Liquids Inc., Dallas Keith Ltd., Graincorp Limited, Liquid Feeds International, Performance Seeds LLC., Quality Liquid Feeds Inc., Westway Feed Products LLC., BASF SE, Alliance Liquid Feeds Inc, Land O'lakes Inc., Ridley Corporation, Masterfeeds LP, Alltech Inc., Sugar Corporation of Malawi Limited, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V., Kent Nutrition Group Inc., Nutreco N.V., Midwest Liquid Feeds LLC., BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd, Agri-King Inc., NutriSource Inc., Provimi Animal Nutrition India Private Limited, Nutra Blend LLC., Kay Dee Feed Company, Innovad SA, Vitfoss A/S

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Liquid Feed Market Size?

Leading companies in the market are emphasizing product innovation, particularly in liquid feed additives, to enhance nutritional value and palatability for livestock, thereby gaining a competitive edge. These molasses-based supplements provide livestock with essential minerals, vitamins, protein, and energy in a user-friendly form. For example, in November 2022, ADM, a US-based nutrition company, introduced SUCRAM M'I Sweet and Specifeek, sweeteners aimed at improving feed palatability for young animals, especially weanling pigs. Part of ADM's SUCRAM line, these sweeteners help boost feed intake, improve animal health, and enhance producer efficiency.

How Is the Global Liquid Feed Market Segmented?

The liquid feed market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, Enzymes, Other Products

2) By Source: Prills, Granules, Corn, Urea, Wheat Barn, Other Sources

3) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Livestocks

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Liquid Feed Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid feed market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liquid feed market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Liquid Feed Market?

The liquid feed are used to condition rations, improve palatability, reduce dustiness, and provide nutrients to livestock. Liquid feeding refers to mixing and distributing livestock-friendly feed in liquid form. Liquid feeding will involve the use of a diet prepared either from a mixture of liquid food industry by-products and conventional dry materials or from dry raw materials mixed with water.

The Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Liquid Feed Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into liquid feed market size, liquid feed market drivers and trends, liquid feed market major players, liquid feed competitors' revenues, liquid feed market positioning, and liquid feed market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

