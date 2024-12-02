Application Gateway Market Projected to Hit $4.24 Billion by 2030

Application Gateway Market

Rise in number of different application layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market

The 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. The global application gateway market size was valued at $1.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. An application gateway, often known as an application level gateway (ALG), is a network security firewall proxy. It filters incoming node traffic according to predefined criteria, ensuring that only network application data is screened. File Transfer Protocol (FTP), Telnet, Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), and BitTorrent are examples of network applications. Furthermore, an application gateway allows for secure network system connectivity at a high level. When a client seeks access to server resources such as files, Web pages, or databases, for example, the client first connects to the proxy server, which then connects to the primary server. Based on component, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period. Rise in number of different application-layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market. On the other hand, lack of mandatory regulations for information security impede the growth to some extent. However, an increase in the adoption of the Internet of things, AI, and software-defined network technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐅𝟓, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐒𝐀𝐏𝐙𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom sector holds the largest application gateway market share of the market as it is helping them with network and cyber security capabilities like safeguarding their applications from common vulnerabilities like SQL injection and cross-site scripting, effective management of cloud services, centralized SSL certificate management, and others. However, retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to immediate shift in consumer preference toward digital shopping. Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global application gateway industry. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. Region wise, the application gateway market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of data breaches and cyber-attacks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of work from home policy by majority of the companies. The global application gateway market is analyzed across component, organization size, industry verticals, and region.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By component, the software segment accounted for the largest application gateway market share in 2020.By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.By enterprise size, the large enterprise generated the highest revenue in 2020.

