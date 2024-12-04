HelloBoss, the Japan-originated AI Recruitment Service, Unveils AI Mentor Feature with Real-Time Voice Interaction

AI Mentor with Real-Time Voice interaction_1 AI Mentor with Real-Time Voice interaction_2

JAPAN, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGA, a rising Japan-headquartered start-up focused on developing next-generation apps to address social challenges, is thrilled to announce the release of the AI Mentor feature in its third-generation AI recruitment service, HelloBoss. Powered by latest generative AI technology, this feature enables real-time voice interactions, offering tailored mock interview practices, career consulting, and personalized life-related advice for each user.

A Proven Track Record of Innovation

Since its launch, HelloBoss has distinguished itself with proprietary, patented AI-driven matchmaking and direct chat functions, enabling seamless communication between candidates and HR, along with access to Japan’s largest database of over 5.4 million companies through its data service, HelloData, offered free to users. Backed by a cost-effective pricing model, the platform streamlines recruitment and job search processes, reducing costs and promoting

workforce mobility.

HelloBoss also serves as an effective platform for global talent to connect with companies in Japan, which make up the majority of its client base posting job openings. Since the release of its English version in July 2023, HelloBoss has expanded to 173 countries and regions, providing international job seekers with access to a diverse range of career opportunities in Japan.

Recognizing that interviews are a critical step in the recruitment process - and a significant pain point for many job seekers - HelloBoss developed the AI Mentor feature to address key challenges such as interview anxiety and inadequate preparation. In fact a survey* reveals that over 90% of job seekers feel intimidated by interviews, with nervousness often leading to underperformance.

The newly launched AI Mentor continuously learns from each job seeker’s resume, in-app behavior, and ongoing conversations to deliver tailored mock interview practices with real-time voice interaction. By bridging the gap between qualified candidates and companies, it enhances hiring success for both sides.

This feature goes beyond recruitment by offering career consulting and life-design advice, supporting career growth and improving the quality of life for job seekers. Ultimately, it contributes to increased societal productivity and revitalization.

Please refer to the following link for the demo video introducing the feature.

https://youtu.be/TSuuJBszyrw

Key Features of the AI Mentor

Mock Interviews:

Users can customize their mock interviews by choosing the interviewer’s language,gender, and interview style, such as “calm” or “strict.” The Feedback options allow users to choose whether to receive constructive advice based on their performance. Mock interviews leverage uploaded resumes and in-app interaction data to simulate realistic interview scenarios. It is especially valuable for international job seekers looking to prepare for Japanese-style interviews or practice conducting interviews in Japanese.

Career Chat:

The AI Mentor functions as a career consultant, addressing workplace challenges, worklife balance strategies, self-assessments, and career advancement plans. It is especially beneficial for international job seekers, able to offer guidance on how to best settle in Japan and start their careers, including navigating cultural nuances and building effective plans for professional growth in a new environment.

Casual Talk:

Designed for informal interactions, this feature allows users to engage with the AI Mentor on topics like personal relationships, health, language learning, travel planning, and more. Custom topics can also be created, making the AI Mentor a versatile partner for both professional and personal needs.

All voice conversations are automatically saved as text logs for easy reference. For users who prefer text-based inquiries, the original HelloChat feature, first introduced with HelloBoss's launch, remains fully available.

A Vision for the Future

Through real-time voice interaction and advanced generative AI, the AI Mentor empowers job seekers to enhance their skills and access comprehensive support for their careers and beyond. HelloBoss strives to create a more productive, diverse, and vibrant society by supporting companies and job seekers within and outside Japan.

*Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. "Awareness Survey on Nervousness During Job Hunting” Survey Period: January 18, 2019 – January 20, 2019;Subjects: Men and women aged 20 to 50 nationwide (evenly distributed by age and prefecture); Method: Online survey; Valid responses: 940 participants https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000002.000039990.html

About HelloBoss

HelloBoss is Japan’s first third-generation AI recruitment service, setting itself apart from traditional models such as "job postings" and "headhunting". Its proprietary AI matching and chat functions, alongside the free release of Japan’s largest corporate database of over 5.4 million companies, transform the hiring process with unprecedented efficiency. Its unique features empowered by generative AI include automated drafting of job postings and resume highlights, as well as AI-powered career counseling and resume creation tools.

Since launching version 3.0 with English support in July 2023, HelloBoss has expanded to 173 countries and regions. It has earned top-tier industrial accolades, including the HR Award 2024 by Japan’s HR Department and the Emerging Startup Award at the 9th HR Technology Awards in Japan.

Learn more at: https://helloboss.com/

About NGA Corporation

Founded in May 2021, NGA integrates advanced technology and innovative business models to drive DX (digital transformation) and innovation in analog industries. By addressing inefficiencies and tackling social challenges, NGA develops services that enhance convenience and enrich people’s lives. Headquarters: Toranomon Hills Business Tower, 15th Floor, Minato City, Tokyo

CEO: Alex Wang

Website: https://nga-x.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.