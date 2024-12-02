Monarc by Ghazaleh Abbasian Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards

Monarc

Ghazaleh Abbasian's Innovative Monarc Chair Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Awards has announced Ghazaleh Abbasian 's Monarc chair as the Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and practicality of Abbasian's design within the competitive field of furniture design.The Monarc chair's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Awards underscores its relevance to current industry trends and user needs. By showcasing innovative design and functionality, Monarc sets a new standard for furniture that enhances both aesthetics and usability, offering tangible benefits to consumers and the industry alike.Monarc's unique design features a transformative structure that allows for multiple configurations and functions. The chair's two main components, a seat and a load-bearing arch, can be rotated and repositioned to adapt to various user needs. This versatility, combined with a streamlined manufacturing process and harmonious aesthetics, distinguishes Monarc from traditional chair designs.The Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Ghazaleh Abbasian's commitment to pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition is expected to inspire further innovation within Abbasian's work and influence future design directions in the industry, encouraging the creation of furniture that prioritizes adaptability and user-centric design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Monarc chair and its designer at:About Ghazaleh AbbasianGhazaleh Abbasian, an Iranian designer with 15 years of experience, primarily focuses on architecture while prioritizing projects that fulfill customers' diverse needs. This approach led to the creation of Monarc, a chair designed to provide flexibility and adaptability in various settings. Abbasian's vision was to reimagine the conventional chair design, allowing for adjustability and multifunctionality to enhance user experiences.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. Recipients of this award showcase their skill in developing innovative, professionally executed designs that have the potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process, conducted by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that winning designs blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global platform and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

