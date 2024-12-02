Lion Dancing New Year by Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Lion Dancing New Year

Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd's Innovative Children's Gift Box Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of packaging design, has recently announced Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd 's "Lion Dancing New Year" children's gift box as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the packaging industry and underscores its innovative approach to combining traditional Chinese New Year culture with modern children's characteristics.The "Lion Dancing New Year" packaging design is particularly relevant to the packaging industry as it successfully combines educational and entertainment aspects, aligning with the growing trend of creating engaging and interactive packaging for children's products. By incorporating traditional lion dance elements in a modern and appealing way, the design effectively connects with its target audience while promoting cultural awareness and creativity.What sets the "Lion Dancing New Year" gift box apart is its unique ability to transform the outer packaging into a functional lion head mask, allowing children to actively participate in the traditional Chinese New Year lion dance. This innovative feature not only enhances the playability of the packaging but also encourages the reuse of materials, promoting eco-friendliness and sustainability. The design's attention to detail, vibrant aesthetics, and clever integration of cultural elements make it stand out in the market.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category is expected to have a significant impact on Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd's future projects, inspiring them to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design and exploring new ways to engage and educate children through innovative packaging solutions. This recognition serves as a testament to the company's dedication to excellence and its ability to create designs that resonate with both children and parents alike.Lion Dancing New Year was designed by Creative Director Yang Qianfu, Creative Director Lin Xupan, Design Director Lin Songcai, Planning Director Xu Zhanli, and the talented team at Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Shenzhen Banana Design Co. LtdShenzhen Banana Design is a strengths-driven branding agency with over a decade of experience in providing professional design services to more than 200 domestic and international enterprises. The company's unique approach focuses on giving each brand a distinct strengths gene through four key sections: strengths opportunity, strengths analysis, strengths shaping, and strengths design. This comprehensive methodology has enabled Shenzhen Banana Design to create more than 300 award-winning designs for its clients across various design fields.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials and technology, as well as their potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights a designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of packaging design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

