MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela engages stakeholders on Integrated Transport Master Plan 202525 Draft Plan review

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, convened a two-day workshop for the purposes of reviewing the Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP25) Draft Plan at the Cradle of Humankind Heritage Site (Maropeng) in Mogale City.

The workshop from 28–29 November 2024, brought together stakeholders from various sectors to collaboratively review the Draft ITMP25, identify key issues, integrate innovative solutions, and set actionable goals for a transport system that is safe, resilient, and sustainable.

The ITMP25 serves as a plan for the provincial government, aimed at delivering a world-class sustainable transport system. It embodies the principles of efficiency, competitiveness, and responsive economic infrastructure network that prioritizes public transport.

The plan acts as a comprehensive blueprint for the development of the provincial integrated transport system, ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of Gauteng's diverse communities.

Opening the workshop, the MEC remarked that “our objective is to ensure the Master Plan is comprehensive, innovative, inclusive, and aligned with the present and future needs of our diverse industry”.

“By engaging in this workshop, participants will contribute to shaping a transport system that meets the needs of today’s communities while building the infrastructure and policies required for future growth,” added the MEC.

Attended by approximately 200 stakeholders, the workshop comprised officials tasked with overseeing the function of transport planning and land use across all three spheres of government, members of the provincial legislature, representatives from neighbouring provinces, transport agencies and entities, industry association as well as academics and researchers who are specialists in the field of transportation.

The update of the ITMP25 is based on a solid legislative framework that demonstrates the province's commitment to establishing an effective, accessible, safe, affordable and sustainable transport network.

This framework is mainly influenced by the following important central national policies and legislation intended to enhance transport infrastructure and services across the country:

The White Paper on National Transport Policy, 2021

The White Paper on National Rail Policy, 2022

National Land Transport Strategic Framework

Supporting Policies and Frameworks

Constitutional and Legislative Foundations

In addition, the Draft Integrated Transport Masterplan is also shaped by the following guiding principles: Sustainability, Accessibility and Inclusivity, Efficiency, Safety and Security, as well as Economic Development Support.

“This session served as a pivotal opportunity to outline the Department's capacity to fulfil its policy-making and regulatory responsibilities concerning transport infrastructure plans, aligned to the 7th administration priorities,” said the MEC.

Participants had the opportunity to contribute their insights and engage in an open dialogue to review the draft document, identify key issues, integrate innovative solutions, and establish actionable goals.

The workshop was a critical step in shaping a transport system that does not only meets the needs of today’s communities but also lays the groundwork for future growth.

“The masterplan underlines the amalgamation of public transport and smart infrastructure. The objective is to integrate various modes of transportation in order to improve commuter efficiency, optimise freight logistics, and promote environmentally friendly, non-motorised transport alternatives. It further aims to devise a blueprint for a transport system in Gauteng that is more sustainable, effectual, and inclusive, that will support continued economic growth in the region, while also reducing negative impacts on the environment,” the MEC explained.

The development and update of the ITMP25 also incorporates key strategies from Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) as well as the Growing Gauteng through Smart Mobility Plan 2020–2025, envisaging “a seamlessly integrated, socially cohesive, sustainable, and economically inclusive Gauteng City Region” – a place of opportunity, powered by a growing, innovation-driven economy, transparent governance, and active citizenry.

