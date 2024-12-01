TAIWAN, December 1 - President Lai visits Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and USS Arizona Memorial

On the afternoon of November 30 local time (morning of December 1 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te visited the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii.

Upon arrival at HI-EMA, President Lai was welcomed by the agency’s Administrator James DS. Barros and Governor of Hawaii Josh Green. After an exchange of gifts at the entrance, the president toured the agency and exchanged views with its personnel. He then visited the agency’s operations center to learn more about continency mechanisms for disaster response.

The HI-EMA’s five core tasks are to prepare, protect, respond, recover, and mitigate the impacts of all hazards and threats. The agency works with the Hawaii National Guard (HING) to assist the state government to ensure the safety and well-being of the people and conduct extensive trainings on a regular basis in preparation for response to natural and man-made disasters whenever the need arises.

President Lai then visited the Pearl Harbor National Memorial before proceeding by shuttle boat to the USS Arizona Memorial, where he bowed in front of a wreath he placed to commemorate the fallen heroes. He then cast flower petals into the water to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives aboard the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Thereafter, the president stopped to view a floor plan of the USS Arizona and listen to the explanations provided.

Among those who attended the afternoon’s itinerary were American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson.