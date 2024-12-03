Briefing request for CES 2025 or MWC 25 with top Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer Jeff Kagan

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is plenty of noise around CES 2025 and MWC 25 . So, how do you plan to punch your way through all that noise and onto the map over all the competitors and companies trying to do the same thing?The CEO, CMO and Marketing Executives today have a tougher job compared to any other time in history. They need to successfully help their company cut through the noise and chaos in order to be seen and heard.#CES2025 and #MWC25 are two important conferences. Plus, throughout the year it is also important to be noticed in order to increase your chances to lead and to win.The problem is all other competitors and companies have the same goal. They will also try to punch their way onto the map.This creates a high level of noise and chaos which you must cut through and rise above.So, what is your plan?Over more than 30-years, one important solution is Jeff Kagan. He has been helping CEOs and CMOs of companies accomplish this goal, rise above the noise and be discovered.Jeff Kagan is a powerful and well-known Industry Analyst, columnist, commentator and expert in Influencer Marketing for more than three decades.Having a strong industry presence, he has helped shape the industry over 30 years.He has also helped countless companies punch their way onto the map, through the noise and onto the radar of the marketplace.Kagan has helped client companies in a variety of ways including:• As a popular and widely known columnist appearing on several news sites including RCR Wireless • His work and comments are easy to find on search engines like Google Search and Google News, Safari and countless others.• He regularly appears in the news as a commentator.• The “Jeff Kagan Interviews” is a new podcast which interviews company executives.• These interviews are posted on Twitter or X and LinkedIn. Kagan has roughly 200,000 followers between these two networks.• Press Releases published by Kagan helping countless potential new viewers find these “Jeff Kagan Interviews” and columns.• These press releases are posted on search engines like Google Search and Google News spreading the word even further.Kagan is also a leading and honorable Keynote Speaker and prognosticator discussing the changing industry and winning as the marketplace continue to transform.Over 30 years he has worked with dozens of respected and powerful companies including, but not limited to AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Qualcomm, Nokia, Ericsson, PayPal and countless others, large and small.He follows, comments on and has worked with telecommunications and technology companies like wireless, 5G, AI, Wi-Fi, FWA, private wireless, wireless broadband, broadband, wireless home internet, pay TV, streaming, telecom TV, IoT, satellite, cloud, digital health, smart home, consumer electronics and more.And just like he has helped other prestigious clients, Kagan can also help you increase your company’s profile.Helping you be seen and heard in the noisy and chaotic industry and at noisy trade shows.Learn more about how Jeff Kagan can help you and your company by visiting his web site to see how he has helped many companies and how he can help yours as well.Also, see his Twitter (X) and LinkedIn pages.Also, any search engine like Google and Google News for “Jeff Kagan” and see thousands of news stories, columns and press releases where he has appeared over the decades.Also, any search engine like Google and Google News for “Jeff Kagan” and see thousands of news stories, columns and press releases where he has appeared over the decades. This link will show highlight.Contact Kagan to explore and discuss and see if he can help your company punch its way onto the map at this loud and chaotic time.Email: jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWeb: www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn site: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) site: https://x.com/jeffkagan Google News: https://shorturl.at/Wloj2 About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Influencer Marketer and Keynote Speaker for more than three decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

