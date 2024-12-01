PHILIPPINES, December 1 - Press Release

November 30, 2024 OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF SENATE MINORITY FLOOR LEADER AQUILINO "KOKO" PIMENTEL III ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SENATOR SANTANINA RASUL I join the nation in mourning the passing of former Senator and one of the most beloved Mindanaonons, Santanina Rasul. Senator Rasul was a dedicated public servant and an inspiration to countless Filipinos. As the first Muslim woman to serve in the Philippine Senate, she broke barriers and paved the way for greater representation and equality. Her dedication to public service was evident throughout her career, culminating in her authorship of various laws, including the landmark Republic Act No. 7192 or the Women in Development and Nation Building Act, which outlawed discrimination against women. Senator Rasul was also one of my father's closest allies. Together, she and my father, Ka Nene Pimentel, led the fight for Mindanaoan empowerment and representation. Today, we celebrate her life, memories, and the enduring impact she had on our nation. Let us honor her memory by continuing the fight for equality, justice, and the betterment of our society. Senator Santanina Rasul's legacy will live on in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched and in the laws and policies that continue to shape our nation. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

