December 1, 2024 Gatchalian pushes for P300 million boost in textbook funding The Senate Committee on Finance has approved Senator Win Gatchalian's proposal to increase funding for textbooks and other learning materials by allocating an additional P300 million. Under the Senate Committee Report on the proposed 2025 national budget, P300 million was added to the P12.4 billion originally allocated for textbooks and other learning materials, specifically for Grade 3 textbooks and teachers' manuals. The Senate recently approved its final version of the proposed 2025 national budget. "I thank the Senate Committee on Finance for approving the additional P300 million for the procurement of textbooks and other instructional materials," Gatchalian said during his interpellation on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies. Gatchalian emphasized, however, that beyond increasing the budget for textbooks and other learning materials, there is a pressing need to streamline the procurement process to ensure that all learners receive complete sets of textbooks. The Year One report of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) found that since 2012 up to last year, only 27 out of 90 textbook titles were procured for Grades 1 to 10. The Commission's report also found that only learners from Grades 5 and 6 have complete sets of textbooks for all subjects. The report further flagged the low budget utilization for textbooks and other instructional materials. Out of more than P12.6 billion allotted from 2018 to 2022, only about P4.47 billion (35.3%) was obligated and P951.9 million (7.5%) was disbursed. Other issues on textbook procurement include insufficient development time, high participation costs, prolonged review processes, and pricing challenges. While the textbook procurement process should only take 180 days, current inefficiencies have stretched the timeline to an average of three years. "Mahalagang dagdagan natin ang pondo para sa mga textbooks at magamit ito nang maayos upang matiyak na magkakaroon ng aklat ang bawat mag-aaral. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga reporma tungo sa dekalidad na edukasyon," Gatchalian added. Gatchalian: Pondo para sa mga textbooks nadagdagan ng P300 milyon Tinanggap ng Senate Committee on Finance ang panukala ni Senador Win Gatchalian na dagdagan ng P300 milyon ang pondo para sa mga textbooks at learning materials. Sa ilalim ng Committee Report ng Senado sa panukalang 2025 national budget, P300 milyon ang nadagdag sa P12.4 bilyong una nang inilaan sa mga textbooks at iba pang learning materials. Saklaw ng naturang pondo ang mga textbooks ng mga mag-aaral sa Grade 3 at mga manual para sa guro. Matatandaang inaprubahan na kamakailan ng Senado ang pinal na bersyon nito ng panukalang 2025 budget. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa Senate Committee on Finance sa pag-apruba ng dagdag na P300 milyon para sa pagbili ng mga textbooks at iba pang gamit sa pagtuturo," ani Gatchalian. Gayunpaman, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na maliban sa pagdaragdag ng pondo sa mga textbooks at learning materials, mahalaga rin aniyang ayusin ang proseso ng pagbili ng mga textbooks upang matiyak na may kumpletong mga aklat ang bawat mag-aaral. Lumabas sa Year One report ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na mula 2012 hanggang sa nakaraang taon, 27 lamang sa 90 textbook titles ang nabili para sa mga mag-aaral ng Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10. Lumabas din sa naturang ulat na mga mag-aaral ng Grade 5 hanggang Grade 6 lang ang may kumpletong textbooks para sa lahat ng mga subject. Pinuna rin ng Komisyon ang mababang budget utilization ng mga textbooks at iba pang instructional materials. Sa mahigit P12.6 bilyong nilaan mula 2018 hanggang 2022, P4.47 bilyon (35.3%) lamang ang na-obligate at P951.9 milyon (7.5%) ang na-disburse. Kabilang sa mga isyu ng pagbili ng mga textbook ang kakulangan sa panahon ng paglikha ng mga textbooks, mataas na participation costs, matagal na proseso ng pag-review, at iba pang mga usapin na may kinalaman sa presyo. Sa ngayon ay umaabot sa humigit-kumulang tatlong taon ang pagbili ng mga textbooks na dapat sana'y inaabot lang ng 180 na araw. "Mahalagang dagdagan natin ang pondo para sa mga textbooks at magamit ito nang maayos upang matiyak na magkakaroon ng aklat ang bawat mag-aaral. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga reporma tungo sa dekalidad na edukasyon," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian.

