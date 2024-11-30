MPD Searching for Northwest Stabbing Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.
On Friday, November 29, 2024, at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of 15th Street, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24185068
###
