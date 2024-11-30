Spanish Edition of 'God is Good: Revised Second Edition' to Debut at the Guadalajara International Book Fair 2024

God is Good: Dios es Bueno (Spanish Edition)

This 274-page inspirational book, now available in Spanish, promises to inspire attendees at one of Latin America's foremost literary gatherings.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), set to take place from November 30 to December 8 at Expo Guadalajara in Mexico, will feature the highly anticipated launch of the Spanish translation of Margaret Liu Collins' " God is Good: Revised Second Edition ". This prominent event provides a prime platform for Collins to introduce her profound exploration of faith and spirituality to a Spanish-speaking audience.Margaret Liu Collins brings a unique perspective to her writing, shaped by her early life in Chongqing, China, her academic achievements at the University of California, Berkeley, and her influential roles in business and philanthropy. Honored as one of the "150 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business" by the San Francisco Business Times in 2011, Collins is celebrated for her dedication to excellence and her significant contributions across various fields.Having grown up during WWII in a society where women were often undervalued, Collins faced and overcame numerous challenges. Following a difficult marriage and raising two children alone after her husband's departure, she found strength and guidance through her faith. Her journey, characterized by resilience and divine inspiration, is reflected in the powerful messages conveyed in her book.Now accessible to a wider audience through its Spanish translation, "God is Good: Revised Second Edition" shares Collins' belief that everyone is meant to lead a blessed and abundant life. Through personal anecdotes, she illustrates how daily communion with God has transformed her life. Inspired by the Holy Spirit, Collins penned this book to spread the profound message of divine love and goodness.Aimed at individuals grappling with financial difficulties, personal dissatisfaction, or health challenges, Collins' book encourages readers to build their faith in God and understand His plans. She emphasizes that God seeks to rescue people from their struggles, ensure their prosperity, and heal them emotionally, mentally, and physically.Beyond her literary work, Margaret Liu Collins is committed to promoting the message of God's goodness through her family, business practices, philanthropic initiatives, and leadership in the Christian community. Her extensive service on the boards of various nonprofit and for-profit organizations, including Grace Cathedral, the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California, the California Pacific Medical Center, and the San Francisco Symphony, highlights her multifaceted influence.At UC Berkeley, Collins has established the T. O. Liu Memorial Fellowship and an undergraduate scholarship for students from single-parent families. She also endowed a Chair Professorship in Traumatic Brain Injury in honor of renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey T. Manley. Her collaborative work with her late aunt Qin Ziao-men on a biography of her father, "A Twentieth-Century Chinese Profile: Tien Oung Liu", further showcases her literary contributions.The 2024 Guadalajara International Book Fair will spotlight the Spanish edition of "God is Good: Revised Second Edition," allowing Collins' message of spiritual renewal and hope to resonate with attendees. Her book aims to inspire readers to embrace their faith and find courage and authenticity. While this book fair appearance is a fitting finale to 2024, Collins’ momentum carries forward with the premiere of the movie adaptation of her book on January 18, 2025, at Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, California, heralding a bright beginning to the year 2025.For readers interested in exploring Margaret Liu Collins' works, the Spanish edition of "God is Good: Revised Second Edition" is available on major online platforms, including Amazon . Additional information about her literary adventures can be found at margaretliucollins.com and victoryglory.com, and on her YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@MargaretLiuCollins About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

