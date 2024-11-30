TBI Agents Investigating Cumberland County Shooting

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a deadly shooting overnight involving deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred early Saturday morning at a home in the 100 block of Scott Creek Road in Crossville. Deputies responded to the location on a report of shots fired and encountered a man, identified as 22-year-old Rodolfo Daniel Lima, armed with a handgun in the driveway. Authorities gave several commands for Lima to drop his weapon, but he refused to comply. The situation escalated when Lima fired in the direction of responding officers, resulting in at least one deputy firing upon Lima, hitting and killing him. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

