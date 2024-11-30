Cask Cartel Vault Opens for Cyber Monday with $50 Off Fine and Rare Spirits

Explore Over 700 Hard-to-Find Selections and Save Big on Exclusive Bottles with Code VAULT50

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel Fine & Rare Spirits Marketplace is set to make Cyber Monday a celebration for connoisseurs and collectors alike . The much-anticipated Cask Cartel Vault opens for a limited time, offering an exclusive $50 discount on qualifying purchases of $150 or more. Shoppers can use code VAULT50 at checkout to take advantage of this exceptional deal.

Many of the selections in the Vault are hard-to-find bottles that never make it to traditional liquor store shelves, making this the perfect occasion to secure rare and limited-edition options for the holiday season. Whether you’re a collector, a host planning an unforgettable gathering, or shopping for the perfect gift, the Vault offers something truly special. This Cyber Monday deal presents a unique chance to stock up on rare spirits while enjoying significant savings.

However, shoppers should act quickly, this offer is available for a limited time only and may end without notice.

The marketplace, renowned for its curated selection of over 100,000 fine and rare wine and spirit options, stands apart from traditional liquor stores. Featuring hard-to-find bourbons, scotches, vodkas, and wines from Italy, France, and South America, Cask Cartel has become a go-to destination for discerning clients seeking exceptional quality.

For those searching for something truly unique, Cask Cartel offers a Concierge Division, dedicated to sourcing rare and high-value spirits that may not be listed on the site. The service includes inventory verification, transit time estimates, and comprehensive handling of imports and customs for overseas items. Whether it’s a $50,000 collector’s bottle or a specific rare vintage, Cask Cartel can source and deliver globally.

Corporate clients also benefit from a tailored experience. Cask Cartel partners with Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and small businesses to provide turnkey gifting solutions, from product selection to delivery. This seamless service ensures that businesses can impress their clientele with exclusive, high-quality gifts.

Cask Cartel’s clientele spans the globe, with customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Whether purchasing a rare spirit for a private collection or seeking a show-stopping gift, buyers trust Cask Cartel for its unparalleled selection and service.

This Cyber Monday, Cask Cartel invites spirit enthusiasts to explore its extraordinary vault. With over 700 rare selections, shoppers can discover bottles unavailable on liquor store shelves, making holiday celebrations special. Don’t miss the opportunity to save with VAULT50!

For more information or to shop at Cask Cartel Vault, visit www.CaskCartel.com .

About Cask Cartel



Cask Cartel is a premier marketplace offering fine and rare wines and spirits from around the world. Known for exceptional service and a curated selection, the company serves individuals and corporations seeking the finest in quality and exclusivity.

Media Contact: Media Department Cask Cartel (888) 548-0333 help@caskcartel.com

