Efrogs-Backed Pond.fun Records $1.2 Million in Trading Volume Within First Month on Linea Blockchain





VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pond.fun, a memecoin launchpad developed as part of the Efrogs ecosystem, has recorded $1.2 million in trading volume and onboarded over 4,000 unique addresses in its first month of operations on the Linea blockchain. By offering a seamless solution for launching and trading memecoins, Pond.fun has established itself as a hub for creativity and innovation, attracting attention across the rapidly growing blockchain community.

The platform, which has facilitated the launch of 162 tokens, operates as an extension of the Efrogs ecosystem. Efrogs is a community-driven initiative on Linea that includes digital collectibles, a memecoin called CROAK, and other integrated projects designed to foster engagement and collaboration within the blockchain.

The vision behind Pond.fun is spearheaded by Shama, the founder of Pond.fun and Efrogs , who is recognized as a pioneering figure in the Linea ecosystem. Shama has driven community engagement and innovation, building Efrogs into the leading community on Linea. “Pond.fun helps projects launch their memecoins with ease, and we are here to support them through strong co-marketing efforts and integration into the Linea community,” said Shama, reinforcing the platform’s user-centric approach.

Pond.fun is built on the Linea blockchain, leveraging its scalability and low transaction fees to provide a streamlined experience for users. The platform’s integration of TradingView advanced charts offers professional-grade tools, enabling traders to monitor token performance with detailed analytics and customizable features. These capabilities ensure that creators and traders alike can thrive in Linea’s rapidly expanding ecosystem.

Pond.fun’s connection to the Efrogs ecosystem underscores its focus on community-driven activity. Efrogs launched a limited collection of 2,015 digital collectibles on March 20, with the follow-up Efroglets collection of 10,000 tokens selling out soon after. CROAK , Efrogs’ memecoin, plays a pivotal role within the network, driving interactions and utility across the Linea blockchain.

Tokens launched on Pond.fun become part of this vibrant ecosystem, with notable examples like Linpuss, Genesis, and CWC capturing attention:

Linpuss represents the playful and engaging spirit of memecoins while showcasing significant growth potential.

represents the playful and engaging spirit of memecoins while showcasing significant growth potential. Genesis , symbolizing innovation and exclusivity, drives the platform’s cutting-edge features.

, symbolizing innovation and exclusivity, drives the platform’s cutting-edge features. CWC (CatWifCap) prepares for its upcoming listing on the Nile Exchange, promising greater visibility and trading opportunities.



Pond.fun’s features make it the ideal launchpad for memecoins:

Early Adoption : As one of the first movers on Linea, Pond.fun offers creators a prime opportunity to tap into a growing ecosystem.

: As one of the first movers on Linea, Pond.fun offers creators a prime opportunity to tap into a growing ecosystem. Cost Efficiency : Linea’s Ethereum-based infrastructure ensures low fees for token launches and trades.

: Linea’s Ethereum-based infrastructure ensures low fees for token launches and trades. Advanced Tools : TradingView Advanced Charts enable users to refine strategies and follow token’s performance.

: TradingView Advanced Charts enable users to refine strategies and follow token’s performance. Community Engagement : Co-marketing opportunities and a robust network of creators and traders foster collaboration and innovation.

: Co-marketing opportunities and a robust network of creators and traders foster collaboration and innovation. Exchange Integration: Direct listings on platforms like the Nile Exchange ensure liquidity and market presence for launched tokens.



Pond.fun’s dynamic community-driven approach, powered by the Efrogs ecosystem, has attracted partnerships with over 35 projects, including ZeroLend, Zypher Network, Lynex, and Mendi Finance. Collaborative events, giveaways, and integrations are key to driving engagement and fostering growth within the Linea ecosystem.

For users ready to explore the possibilities of memecoin creation and trading, Pond.fun offers a gateway to Linea’s blockchain revolution. Launch coins, trade tokens, and connect with a vibrant community that celebrates creativity, innovation, and growth.

About Pond.fun

Pond.fun is a leading memecoin launchpad built on the Linea blockchain, empowering creators, traders, and enthusiasts to innovate and trade within a dynamic ecosystem. With user-friendly tools, advanced analytics, and deep integration into the Efrogs community, Pond.fun accelerates the adoption of memecoins while fostering collaboration and growth.

Connect with Pond.fun

Dive into Pond.fun and join the movement driving memecoin innovation on Linea.

