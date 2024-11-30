NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers, a leading source for reviews and comparisons, has published an article that highlights Heymondo as the best travel insurance for frequent travelers in 2024, as well as going into other options such as Aegis and Allianz. The review delves into the insurance providers’ comprehensive plans, including single-trip, annual or multi-trip, and long stay travel insurance.





Best Travel Insurance for Frequent Travelers:

Heymondo - customizable coverage, convenient in-app digital management, and comprehensive benefits with single-trip and multi-trip travel insurance plans

- customizable coverage, convenient in-app digital management, and comprehensive benefits with single-trip and multi-trip travel insurance plans Aegis - extensive coverage options, including specialized plans for various travel scenarios

- extensive coverage options, including specialized plans for various travel scenarios Allianz - a wide range of plans with benefits tailored to accommodate different travel situations





Heymondo continues to set new standards with its innovative approach. Offering a range of flexible plans, it ensures travelers enjoy peace of mind with 24/7 medical assistance, coverage for trip cancellations, and a user-friendly digital platform. Its emphasis on customer-centric services makes it an ideal choice for travelers seeking convenience and reliability.





Meanwhile, Aegis offers tailored travel insurance solutions with a focus on personalized service and protection. With a commitment to addressing the needs of travelers, it delivers coverage backed by a network of professionals.





Allianz provides plans to protect travelers against risks. Known for its customer service and network, it maintains its position as one of the go-to options in the industry.





Expert Consumers recommends Heymondo for its straightforward and comprehensive travel insurance policies, as well as its higher-than-average coverage limits.





Single-Trip Travel Insurance





Heymondo simplifies single-trip travel insurance with three variants—Heymondo Medical, Heymondo Top, and Heymondo Premium—offering extensive coverage including up to $200,000 in medical expenses, $500,000 for repatriation and medical evacuation, 24/7 emergency assistance, optional add-ons adventure sports, trip cancellation up to $10,000, baggage loss or damage up to $3,000, search and rescue operations, natural disaster evacuations, and customization for high-risk activities and special conditions.





Aegis offers several single-trip travel insurance plans including Go Ready Choice for comprehensive coverage, Go Ready Pandemic Plus for enhanced pandemic-related benefits, Go Ready Trip Cancellation for cost-effective protection, Go Ready Cruise for specialized cruise travel needs, and Go Ready VIP for extensive coverage with higher limits.





Allianz offers numerous single-trip travel insurance plans: OneTrip Prime provides comprehensive coverage, OneTrip Premier offers higher limits, and OneTrip Basic includes essential benefits like trip cancellation and emergency medical.





Annual or Multi-Trip Travel Insurance





Heymondo's Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance provides year-round coverage for multiple trips up to 36 days each, featuring up to $100,000 for emergency medical expenses, $500,000 for repatriation and early return, $2,000 for baggage loss or damage, and $3,000 for trip cancellations and interruptions, offering extensive financial protection with higher than average coverage limits, including $750 for missed connections. In addition, you have access to a 24/7 medical chat worldwide, through their App.

Aegis offers two annual multi-trip travel insurance plans: the Go Ready Annual/Multi-Trip Preferred Plan, which provides coverage for unlimited trips within a year, and the Go Ready Annual/Multi-Trip Primary Plan, offering primary insurance benefits.





Allianz has a range of annual travel insurance plans for various budgets. This includes the economical AllTrips Basic plan with post-departure benefits but without trip cancellation or interruption coverage.





Best Travel Insurance for Frequent Travelers





Single-trip travel insurance is designed to cover one specific trip from departure to return. In contrast, Annual or Multi-Trip travel insurance provides coverage for multiple trips within a specified time frame, usually a year, offering the same benefits as single-trip insurance but under a single consolidated policy.





On the whole, Annual Multi-Trip travel insurance is ideal for frequent travelers as it provides extensive coverage for multiple trips within a year through a single policy, offering cost-effectiveness and convenience. This eliminates the hassle of purchasing insurance separately for each trip, saving time and money.





Click here and browse Heymondo’s travel insurance options. For a more thorough analysis of the best travel insurance for frequent travelers, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





