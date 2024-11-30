PAWDRE Extends Black Friday Sales: More Time to Celebrate Dog Dads with Stylish Apparel and Accessories

Red PAWDRE hoodie brings out the Christmas spirit Rick and Pablo, enjoying some outdoor time The DogFather hoodie in classic black

PAWDRE extends its Black Friday sales on Dog Dad gifts.

ROCKLEDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAWDRE is thrilled to announce an extension of its Black Friday sales event, providing customers with additional opportunities to shop exclusive deals on its unique apparel and accessories designed for dog dads. Initially set to end after Friday evening, the sale has now been extended, allowing dog dads and their families to find the perfect gifts for the holiday season.

The extended Black Friday sale features discounts on a wide range of products, including popular items from the “PAWDRE - The Dog Father” collection. Customers can enjoy significant savings on stylish t-shirts, cozy hoodies, and fun accessories that showcase the pride and joy of being a dog dad. Additionally, the sale includes a selection of PAWDRE tumblers, perfect for enjoying beverages on the go while celebrating the special bond with their furry friends.

“We know how much dog dads cherish their pets, and we want to make it easy for families to find meaningful gifts during the holiday season,” said Dagi Murray, Partner at PAWDRE. “By extending our Black Friday sales, we hope to provide everyone with ample time to shop our fun and stylish collection.”

The extended sale runs through this weekend, available exclusively at http://pawdre.com

In addition to providing fun, festive options for dog dads, PAWDRE is committed to giving back to the community. A portion of every sale will be donated to local animal shelters and rescue organizations, helping pets in need during the holiday season.

Follow @PAWDRE.SWAG on Instagram for the latest updates, promotions, and to interact with fellow dog lovers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.