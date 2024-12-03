National Drug Screening, Inc. Among First in the Nation to Offer DOT-Compliant Oral Fluid Specimen Collector Training

For 30+ years DOT has required regulated employers to only drug test using urine specimens, but Oral fluid drug testing will soon be an alternative.

The introduction of oral fluid testing . . . .provides a viable alternative to traditional urine testing, offering a non-invasive approach that reduces privacy concerns and minimizes tampering risks.” — Joe Reilly

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 30+ years DOT regulated employers have been required to conduct drug testing using only urine specimens, but that is now changing. Oral fluid drug testing will soon be available as an alternative. This is a major change affecting not only DOT regulated employers but also all collectors for DOT drug testing who want to also collect DOT oral fluid specimens.National Drug Screening, Inc. (NDS), a leading provider in drug testing services and training, is pleased to announce its new DOT-compliant Oral Fluid Specimen Collector Training program which will be available beginning December 5, 2024, per DOT guidelines. This training will equip collectors with the necessary skills to conduct DOT oral fluid drug tests in compliance with the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) latest guidelines, approved for workplace drug testing as of June 1, 2023.While collector training may begin, testing cannot begin until SAMHSA Certifies two Labs for oral fluid testing. The introduction of oral fluid testing by the DOT provides a viable alternative to traditional urine testing, offering a non-invasive approach that reduces privacy concerns and minimizes tampering risks. As oral fluid collections are directly observed, they improve detection accuracy for recent drug use and are particularly beneficial in situations where privacy or direct observation is a requirement.Key Training Details and TimelineNational Drug Screening’s training will include live, in-person sessions, as well as live, online event options, and computer-based on demand courses. All of these training programs will prepare collectors for the DOT’s oral fluid testing requirements. The training also incorporates practical experience with the required mock collections, essential for compliance with DOT regulations. This program will be available starting December 5, 2024, allowing collectors to become qualified ahead of laboratory readiness expected in 2025. NDS will offer flexible, customized options for companies, groups, and organizations.Live Training Events NationwideFor those seeking in-depth, hands-on training, National Drug Screening, Inc. offers one-day live events that will be available in cities Nationwide. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include qualification training, live mock collections, and comprehensive instruction on DOT protocols for oral fluid specimen collection. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended to secure a spot in this essential training program. Organizations interested in partnering with NDS to offer these training programs should contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040 or Joe Reilly at 321-622-2020. Visit DOT Oral Fluid Collector Training - Live Event for more details. https://www.nationaldrugscreening.com/product/dot-oral-fluid-collector-training-live-event/ Why Choose Oral Fluid Testing?DOT-approved oral fluid testing is particularly valuable for cases of reasonable suspicion, post-accidentsituations, shy bladder scenarios, and for collections that mandate direct observation. Key advantages include:• Direct Observation and Tamper-Resistance: Oral fluid tests are observed directly, reducing the risk of tampering.• Flexible, Faster Collection: The non-invasive process requires no restroom facilities, simplifies collection, and enhances efficiency.• Shorter Detection Window: Ideal for identifying recent drug use, oral fluid testing offers employers a more precise window for determining impairment.Training Registration Now OpenInterested parties can register for National Drug Screening’s DOT Oral Fluid Specimen Collector Training now. In addition to individual and small-group sessions, custom programs are available for larger organizations.For more details, visit the DOT Oral Fluid Collector Training page on the NDS website.

