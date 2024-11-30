Major Initiatives Support Lahaina’s Educators

Posted on Nov 29, 2024 in Main

Governor Green and Superintendent Hayashi present the Lahaina HERO Award to Lahaina’s DOE educators.

Two major initiatives are addressing critical needs and celebrating the resilience of Lahaina public school educators: a $20 million workforce housing project and the Lahaina HERO Awards. These efforts demonstrate a shared commitment to stabilizing the educational workforce and honoring their contributions following the Maui Wildfires.

The housing project is funded through a combination of Capital Improvement Program funds from the Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) and state support championed by Governor Josh Green, M.D. The project represents a pivotal step in ensuring the stability and continuity of Lahaina’s educational workforce.

Governor Green and HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi made the announcement on November 22 at Lahainaluna High School, where the 47-unit rental housing complex will be built by Maui-based Dowling Co. The housing effort is designed to alleviate the severe housing challenges faced by educators, prioritizing displaced educators and attracting new recruits to stabilize the community and maintain the quality of education for Lahaina’s students.

In addition to long-term investments, the Lahaina HERO – Honoring Employees’ Resilience and Optimism – awards program has provided immediate financial recognition to educators who played a critical role in reopening schools. The program, launched in August, recently completed a first round of awards, distributing more than $723,000 to more than 300 Lahaina educators. Eligible salaried employees received $2,500, while eligible casual employees received $1,000.

This one-time initiative was made possible through a generous donation from Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, and his wife, Lynne, longtime Hawai‘i residents and philanthropists who were moved by the incredible challenges faced by those who worked diligently to maintain educational continuity for Lahaina’s students.

A second round of HERO awards will be opening in late January, with payments expected to be distributed in April. The second round will cover the current school year for employees who worked between August 5 and December 20, 2024. Application information and eligibility will be released and sent to employees.