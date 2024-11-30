Submit Release
Taking Time to Celebrate and Honor Our Veterans

Posted on Nov 29, 2024 in Main

Photo courtesy: HIDOD.

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense (HIDOD) had a busy Veterans Day weekend. In the morning on Nov. 9, the Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) conducted a flyover of the Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade with a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

That night, Hawai‘i Air National Guard (HIANG) conducted a flyover with a KC-135 refueler jet over the University of Hawai‘i football game on military appreciation night. The HIANG 111th Army Band also played during halftime.

On Nov. 10, the 111th Army Band performed a Veterans Day concert at the Kapi‘olani Park Bandstand. The Office of Veterans’ Service, a division of HIDOD, hosted the event.

On Veterans Day morning, Nov. 11, HIDOD had many participants in the O‘ahu Veterans Council’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl): F-22 flyover and the Hawaiian flag escorted by the Royal Guard of HIANG, the Youth Challenge Academy from Kalaeloa assisted with the presentation of the state flags. Deputy Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Phillip Mallory, provided remarks as a guest speaker, and Maj. Gen. Logan presented the ceremonial wreath with Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Gen. Kevin Schneider, Brig. Gen. Mallory, Col. (Ret.) James Horton and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry.

In the evening on Veterans Day, the Hawai‘i Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan was the keynote speaker at the Battleship Missouri’s Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony.

