POPULAR CARD GAME CHARACTERS COME TO LIFE IN GRAPHIC NOVEL 'TACO CAT GOAT CHEESE PIZZA AND THE CASE OF THE MISSING HAT'

NEW Youth Book Published by Dolphin Hat Games with Author Jenna Schroeder Features Colorful Illustrations by Yamerpro (aka Mandy E)

After championing these game characters for several years, I began to think about what their shared adventures might resemble and how I could make their world come alive for fans to enjoy!” — Author Jenna Schroeder

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beloved characters of an iconic family card game are now coming to life in a new graphic novel. Youth readers and their parents may now learn more of the characters’ individual backstories in “ Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza and the Case of the Missing Hat ” ($14.99, Dolphin Hat Games , ISBN: 9798219358129), featuring the primary characters of the family game by the same name.Like the Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza game , with sales topping eight million worldwide, the “Case of the Missing Hat” is for children ages seven and older. Written by Jenna Schroeder, the hardcover book features colorful Manga-style illustrations by Yamerpro, aka Mandy E, who was among the initial illustrators for the game. Schroeder and Yamerpro met through Dolphin Hat Games, collaborating on a book project for the first time.As the longtime communications director for the family-run Dolphin Hat Games, which created and launched Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza in 2017, Schroeder explained the inspiration for the new work originated after the card game achieved global popularity. Schroeder also had long-term familiarity with the game characters as her brother, Dave Campbell, created the game, which contributed to Dolphin Hat’s growth into a large family business opened in 2012. “After championing these game characters for several years, I began to think about what their shared adventures might resemble and how I could make their world come alive for fans to enjoy,” said Schroeder, “Soon after writing my first children's book, ‘Are Enchanted Forests Real?,’ the story of ‘Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza and the Case of the Missing Hat’ flowed out of me.“When I first shared the book concept with Dave, he said he felt strong connections with the personalities created from his characters, and he generously entrusted me with the opportunity to bring them to life,” added Schroeder. “He loved the story, and we both knew it was something that had to be in this world, so we combined our superpowers to create more laughter and smiles on kids’ faces with these funny, happy game heroes.” Schroeder also said that when she would write a scene and how she wanted it to look, Mandy E would amplify it in the best and most comedic ways with her artwork.“Once Dave greenlit this project, Mandy and I worked together tirelessly and seamlessly for a year to bring it to fruition,” said Schroeder. “Both of us have grown with the characters since their origination, and as I created their personalities and expanded their world, Mandy E was aligned every step of the way.”Schroeder wrote the book’s cover notes to explain how the fan-favorite characters leaped from cards to the comic-style narrative:--> What happens when characters from the infamous card game Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza fall out of the game box and go on an epic adventure? You are about to find out! Join Taco Cat Goat Cheese and Pizza as they attempt to crack the case of the missing hat! Dive into a world of silliness, friendship, and laughter as these endearing characters take you on a knee-slapping story in a world all their own. With positive themes and eye-catching artwork, new and old Taco Cat fans alike will not want this incredible adventure to end!In step with the book’s initial availability via Amazon and the Dolphin Hat website, Schroder will appear with Campbell for book signings and gameplay at a growing list of autumn events/venues including Snakes & Lattes Chicago (1965 N. Milwaukee Ave.) on Nov. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST, as well as Marvin’s Toy Store (64A N. Williams Street) in Crystal Lake, Ill., on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information follow @dolphinhatgames or contact the venue.Other upcoming book-related events include a reading hosted by the Brookville Library in Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., a booth at the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival in Loveland, Ohio, on Dec. 7 and an appearance to be scheduled at Bike Trail Books in Loveland, Ohio, in February. For more information follow @dolphinhatgames or contact the venue.ABOUT JENNA SCHROEDERBased in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio, Jenna Schroeder is a writer, mother of four, and the director of communications for Dolphin Hat Games. Additionally, she is the founder of Little Bird Press and her creative projects include the inspiring children’s book “Are Enchanted Forests Real?” Schroeder also contributed to the 2021 book “Peace in the Presence of God: Devotionals for Women with Anxiety” published by Michael Lacey. She earned a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. For more information visit JennaaSchroeder.com or follow her @jennaaschroeder.ABOUT YAMERPRO (AKA MANDY E)An Ohio native, Yamerpro aka Mandy E (Mandy Ecenbarger) is a graphic designer, digital illustrator, animation and motion graphics creator and costume designer. She earned a bachelor’s degree in computer art from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind. For more information visit Yamerpro.com or follow her @yamerpro.ABOUT DOLPHIN HAT GAMESFounded in 2012 and based in the Dayton suburb of Clayton, Ohio, Dolphin Hat Games is a family-owned game company focused on creating memorable, fun and easy-to-learn games to capture the imaginations of casual gamers and family members of all ages worldwide. In 2017, they published the bestselling family card game Cat Taco Goat Cheese Pizza, purchased by more than eight million players. For more information visit DolphinHat.com or follow @dolphinhatgames.###

