Province celebrates innovation, excellence in the public service

CANADA, November 28 - Premier David Eby is celebrating employees in the public service who have made distinguished contributions to strengthen communities and improve people’s lives throughout British Columbia.

“The people and teams receiving the Premier’s Awards are doing extraordinary work,” said Premier Eby. “It is my honour to work with people in the public service who are helping us rise to significant challenges like extreme-weather events and climate change, the ongoing need to strengthen our health-care system, to open new opportunities for people and keep our economy moving. At the end of the day, this is about delivering on the priorities of British Columbians.”

Earlier this week, the Premier’s Awards were presented in nine categories: Partnership, Evidence-Based Design, Emerging Leader, Innovation, Leadership, Organizational Excellence, Regional Impact, Legacy and the BC Public Service Hall of Excellence award.

“All of the nominees and award winners demonstrate the drive and courage to innovate and strengthen provincial services and improve opportunities and outcomes for the people of B.C.,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Finance. “I want to thank them for choosing to serve this province and for the exceptional value they bring to the work.”

This year’s award winners are:

Partnership:

Canada’s first cervical cancer self-screening program, Ministry of Health

Through several partnerships co-ordinated by multiple health organizations, including the Ministry of Health, B.C. has introduced an at-home cervical cancer screening test. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally and the ability to discreetly self-screen from home has given patients clear results and immediate access to a primary-care provider, if needed.

Evidence-Based Design:

Provincial Court Family Rules, Ministry of Attorney General

The Ministry of Attorney General’s new approach to Provincial Court Family Rules has streamlined and improved court procedures that help families through separation and divorce. As a result of a partnership project with the Provincial Court, family cases now take approximately one-third of the time they took previously.

Emerging Leader:

Kaylee Tower, Ministry of Transportation and Transit (formerly Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Emerging Leader award finalist Kaylee Tower is recognized for her impactful work in emergency management. Her innovative projects, such as post-earthquake damage assessment tools and her leadership in the emergency operations centre, highlight her dedication to improving lives during disasters. Tower’s cultural agility and commitment to wellness make her a standout leader and an ally to Indigenous communities.

Innovation:

Nurses respond to B.C.’s toxic-drug crisis, Ministry of Health (formerly Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions)

In 2020, nurses began prescribing for the treatment of opioid-use disorder following a public health order made in response to B.C.’s toxic-drug crisis. The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, Ministry of Health, BC College of Nurses and Midwives, BC Centre on Substance Use, health authorities, nurse leaders and many others came together to support the new approach, which is now a regulated, permanent practice for nurses in B.C. This is a first in Canada that is providing better, equitable access to life-saving medications and treatment and comprehensive care.

Leadership:

Cliff Chapman, Ministry of Forests

Cliff Chapman’s career has spanned more than 20 years, beginning as a junior firefighter in 2001. Chapman has worked his way through almost all levels of operations within the BC Wildfire Service to his current position as director of provincial operations. Chapman‘s dedication to the people of B.C. and his staff is felt across the province in many facets of his work, including prevention and preparedness, predictive services, advanced planning, cross-jurisdictional integration, staff mental and physical well-being and safety, public safety updates and media availability.

Organizational Excellence:

Natural Resource Ministry Permitting Transformation, Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship's Natural Resource Ministry Permitting project, has led cross-ministry efforts to simplify and transform the process of natural resource permitting. Using an agile approach to policy that empowered teams to make big changes, they have collaborated to prioritize housing and connectivity files to find solutions to a complex bureaucratic system that was weighed down with significant backlogs.

Regional Impact:

Remote Community Energy Strategy, Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions (formerly Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation)

Some of the most beautiful places in British Columbia receive their electricity from large generators that consume 20 million litres of diesel per year, which is bad for the local environment and for climate change. First Nations and BC Hydro are working together to replace diesel generators in remote communities with renewable alternatives, such as solar, wind and small hydro facilities. The historical development of the Province’s electricity grid has favoured the needs of industry and settler communities. The Remote Community Energy Strategy is about helping remote First Nations develop their own sources of renewable energy so that they enjoy the same clean power as someone in Vancouver or Victoria.

Legacy:

Richard Rogers, Ministry of Housing

Richard Rogers, legacy award recipient, has been a leader in transformation of administrative justice in B.C. through his time with various public bodies, including the Civil Resolution Tribunal and the Residential Tenancy Branch.

Rodney Chapman, Ministry of Transportation and Transit (formerly Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Rodney Chapman has established himself as a knowledge-holder and irreplaceable mentor, lending his expertise to colleagues and major roadway projects throughout B.C. In his 50-year career, he has revolutionized the industry by mitigating risks, guiding internal and external teams, and improving the quality and productivity of services. Chapman has grown from an engineer-in-training to the director of construction and maintenance. He has created a legacy of integrity and compassion in the pursuit of excellence.

BC Public Service Hall of Excellence:

Nancy Carter, KC, Ministry of Attorney General

BC Public Service Hall of Excellence inductee Nancy Carter’s leadership and innovation have brought meaningful changes to the legal landscape of British Columbia. Her work has resulted in a number of civil reforms, perhaps most importantly in the area of family justice. As a direct result of Carter’s dedication and passion, B.C. families have the benefit of what is a model of excellence for family justice, both nationally and internationally. Her legacy continues in the imprint she has had on members of the public service who continue to do this work, bringing disciplined policy development, collaboration and engagement.

Susan Kelly, Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Susan Kelly's 34-year career in the BC Public Service has been dedicated to helping others, leading the way for staff and making each person feel welcomed by taking a community-focused approach to her work. She has always strived to promote positive change for First Nation communities. She thoughtfully undertakes her work and decisions in a way that considers how she can help shepherd and bring others along.

Learn More:

Videos of the 2024 Premier’s Awards and finalists can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSNb4N2Am_Hb4asQEwNB7u8h55z_nY_zZ