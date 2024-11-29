Latest Book Explores the Battle for Family Principles and Freedom in America

Book Banner

TX, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his groundbreaking new book, “ United States 12.0 – Freedom vs. Communism: The Last Stand for America’s Families,” author James Scarangella offers an absorbing analysis of American families’ struggle in a quickly changing political landscape. Drawing on personal experiences and extensive research, the writer examines how modern ideologies threaten the very fabric of American society and offers a rallying cry for families to regain their rights and autonomy and be empowered.James Scarangella is a dedicated father, educator, and supporter of family values. With Economics degrees from Fordham University and over 30 years of corporate experience, he integrates economic insights with personal stories to address the unrelenting issues confronting American families.As a working-class father of five children, the author’s visions are profoundly connected to everyday Americans. With a background in economics and a rich collection of life experiences, he composes the struggles he believes he confronts against what he terms “C.F.S.M. Communism,” an integration of Communism, Socialism, Fascism, and Marxism that seeks to undermine personal liberties and the middle-class family element.The Political commentary book opens with a heartfelt dedication to the families determined to go through the complications of modern life while coping with the oppressive C.F.S.M communist forces. The author’s acknowledgment of influential figures in the traditional movement, including Ronald Reagan, Trump and the late Rush Limbaugh, delivers context for his perspectives on the current state of affairs. He warns that the convergence of misinformation, political corruption, and social division poses a grave threat to the core values of autonomy and our constitutional republicdemocracy.In a situation when numerous families feel speechless by external burdens and societal variations, this book serves as a guide for optimism. With pragmatic advice and a convincing narrative, he authorizes readers to go through the sophistications of contemporary life while strengthening the significance of family unity. By nurturing a strong sense of community and common purpose, the book “United States 12.0 – Freedom vs. Communism – The Last Stand for America’s Families” motivates families to regain their voice and proclaim their values in tough situations, making sure that the standards of freedom and family remain at the front of American life.Through a series of stimulating sections, Scarangella plunges into life-threatening topics such as the destruction of the family unit, the erosion of parental choice in education, illegal immigration, and the alarming rise of censorship in media and politics. He draws parallels to historical events, demonstrating the lessons learned from the fall of Ancient Rome and the brittleness of all great civilizations.In a brave call to action, the author urges readers to be involved in the dialogue and take concrete steps to preserve their rights. The book “_United States 12.0 — Freedom vs. Communism – The Last Stand for America’s Families” by _James Scarangella serves as a warning and a foundation of inspiration. He stresses the significance of endurance and persistence, uplifting families to stand stable in their values and fight for the coming days when freedom and family thrive. The book is now available for purchase at major retailers and digital platforms like Amazon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.