USD 14.5 Billion Airborne Sensors Market Value Cross by 2030 | Top Players such as - Ametek, Inc., and Auxitrol Weston

The defense aircraft application emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest airborne sensors market during the forecast period.

The airborne sensors market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft sensors market generated $4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6590 On basis of aircraft type, the fixed wings segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The report includes rotorcraft segment.Based on application, the flight decks segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for one-fourth of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the weapon systems segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as fuel, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, engine/propulsion, cabin and cargo environmental controls, aerostructures and flight control, landing gear systems, and others.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6590 In terms of end use, the OEM segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing three-fourths of the global aircraft sensors market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The report also includes the aftermarket segment.Region-wise, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global aircraft sensors market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific aircraft sensors market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the global aircraft sensors market report includeAmetek, Inc.Auxitrol WestonBAE Systems plcThe Curtiss-Wright CorporationEaton Corporation plcGeneral AtomicsGeneral Electric CompanyHoneywell International Inc.Meggitt PLCRaytheon Technologies CorporationSafran S.A.Schneider Electric SESmith Systems IncorporatedTE ConnectivityThales GroupThermocouple Technology, LLCWoodward, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/survival-tools-market-A12508 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/discount-events-and-experiences-market-A15680 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-janitorial-equipment-market-A47258

